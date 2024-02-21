Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was willing to leave Giants for lateral position, per report

After the conclusion of the 2023 season for the New York Giants, there was much speculation about the future of several assistant coaches on the staff of head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants parted ways with coordinators Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey, but the status of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remained unknown.

Reports had surfaced about the second-year offensive coordinator’s future with the team and his relationship with Brian Daboll.

The Giants offense struggled in Year 2 under Kafka, finishing 29th in total yards per game, 31st in passing yards per game, and averaged just 15 points per game, 3rd worst in the league after averaging 21.5 points the previous season.

While the Giants had no intentions to move on from Kafka, the 36-year-old assistant coach would go on to interview for the vacant head coaching positions of the Seattle Seahawks and Tennesee Titans.

Ultimately, the end result is that Kafka will return for a third season as offensive coordinator and was even elevated to assistant head coach.

New York Post NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy recently discussed the situation between Daboll and Kafka on Talkin’ Giants.

According to Dunleavy, Kafka was looking to leave the Giants. There had been reports of a strained relationship between Kafka and Brian Daboll. Dunleavy’s sources indicated Kafka was seeking a lateral position as an offensive coordinator elsewhere. This is because he believes that Daboll will call plays in 2024, meaning he would essentially be demoted. Therefore, becoming an offensive coordinator with play-calling duties somewhere else would be seen as a better opportunity.

“I don’t know how bad his relationship was with Brian Daboll, there’s reporting by some of the other reporters on the beat that talks about some of the things where they butted heads but my sources told me Kafka wanted to become an offensive coordinator somewhere else because he believes that Brian Daboll will be the offensive play caller this year.”

While Kafka was given the title of assistant head coach to go along with returning as the offensive coordinator, Dunleavy believes that the reason Daboll will take over play calling could be the pressure that will be faced for the 2024 season.

“My sources told me Daboll called plays during the second half of that Arizona game, and I do know Brian Daboll is the kind of guy who, when he is on the hot seat as he will be this season, is not the kind of guy to go down without it being in his total control. He’s the kind of guy who will do everything he can. He’s going to take power into his own hands. He’s not going to go down with Mike Kafka calling the plays. He will go with my strength, which is my play calling, if I get fired because I didn’t do my job, not because my lieutenants didn’t do their job.”

Regardless of the outcomes and how everything was settled in the past month. The pressure is on Daboll and company this year to try and steer the organization back in the right direction after a disappointing 2023 campaign.