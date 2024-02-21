2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The 2024 NFL Draft looks like it could be one of the best and deepest in recent memory at the most important positions on the field.

The one position that isn’t getting much attention is the running back position. Many big boards won’t have any running backs at all in the top 50 — and there’s a few reasons why. It’s partly a function of the devaluation of the position, the depth of talent at the wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback, and quarterback positions, and this draft class simply lacks much “star power” at the position.

But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad class, and it could make for some absolute steals if running backs fall on draft day.

One player to watch could be Tennessee back Jaylen Wright. Wright has become something of a sleeper among the draft community after a late season injury kept him out of the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. However, he’s an explosive and electric runner on tape who could be a legitimate big play threat in the NFL.

The New York Giants have made a concerted effort to add more explosiveness to their offense. Could Wright add another explosive element to their backfield?

Prospect: Jaylen Wright (0)

Games Watched: vs. Virginia (2023), vs. Florida (2023), vs. Missouri (2023), vs. Alabama (2023)

Red Flags: Undisclosed injury (2023)

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Strengths

Explosiveness

Quickness

Speed

Competitive toughness

Vision

Passing down play

Jaylen Wright is an explosive, powerful, tough, and versatile running back prospect. Wright has average size for a modern running back at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, but combines impressive athleticism and play strength.

Wright plays with great tempo behind the line of scrimmage, giving his linemen time to establish their blocks while trusting his burst to get through quickly flashing holes. He also does a very good job of using his path and footwork to create uncertainty in defenders. He has solid vision and is able to anticipate defenders at the second level. Wright presses his runs to the line of scrimmage before trusting his quickness and burst to attack holes as they develop.

Wright isn’t just quick, he has legitimate home run speed as well. He accelerates hard after clearing the line of scrimmage and has enough speed to outrun many second level defenders.

He’s unafraid of contact and is a willing downhill runner. He was frequently used between the tackles by Tennessee and routinely ran behind his pads. Wright has impressive play strength and is able to churn his legs and carry defenders for yards after contact. He also has solid contact balance, allowing him to survive incidental contact or run through poor tackle attempts. In particular, Wright has a tendency to use a spin move – almost like an edge defender – to make it difficult for defenders to secure tackles.

Wright is also a capable and reliable running back in the passing game. He’s a reliable pass protector who’s willing to come up and meet defenders – or deliver hits and cut blocks if necessary.

He’s also a solid option as a receiver out of the backfield. He presents a good target for his quarterback and appears to be a natural “hands” catcher – despite being on the receiving end of some “challenging” passes from the Tennessee quarterback. Wright wastes no time tucking the ball away and accelerating downfield.

Tennessee did motion Wright to a true receiver position on occasion, but it was for misdirection in the tape viewed. His ability to run routes as a wide receiver is unknown at this point.

Weaknesses

Cut-back

Lower-body flexibility

Wright doesn’t have many true weaknesses as a running back. However, teams need a good understanding of who he is – and isn’t – as a player.

Wright is a powerful runner for his size and able to carry second-level defenders for extra yardage. However, he isn’t a true power back who can act as an offensive sledgehammer and drive back defenders who’re expecting him in short yardage situations. In those cases, he has a tendency to simply bounce off the line of scrimmage.

Likewise, Wright is also a quick and agile athlete, but shouldn’t be considered a “scat back”. He doesn’t really have the ability to sink his hips and string moves together in the backfield or explode in a new direction when playing in space. He’s able to make individual defenders miss thanks to his quickness and burst, but isn’t the type of runner to cut on a dime.

He may need some additional coaching as a pass protector. There were instances when he appeared a bit tentative or unsure of his assignment, though he was aggressive when engaging defenders who challenged him.

Teams will also want to do their due diligence after he suffered an in-season undisclosed injury which kept him out of the Senior Bowl.

Game Tape

Projection

Jaylen Wright projects as a starting running back, or a primary back in an active backfield rotation early in his career.

Whether or not Wright is on the field for the first play (or series) of the game likely won’t matter. A player with his versatility and explosiveness will be difficult to keep off the field. He has the skill set to play in most offensive systems, though he’d likely be best in a running scheme that allows him to get north-south quickly. He’s equally at home running between the tackles as off-tackle, and certainly doesn’t need to come off the field on passing downs.

The easy comparison for Wright is Alvin Kamara, and while that is certainly lofty, it might not be unrealistic. Wright is clearly a big play waiting to happen, even with defenses keying on him. The intriguing part is that he could have an even higher ceiling than what he showed at Tennessee if paired with a more effective and consistent passing game.

Does he fit the Giants?

It’s complicated. Wright would likely fit, but the Giants might not be able to invest a relatively high pick in a running back.

Final Word: An early Day 2 pick