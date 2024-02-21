Giants news, 2/21: Jayden Daniels mocked to Giants, Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday morning, and it’s one of the rare ones that doesn’t have the New York Giants taking a wide receiver. In this case, the Giants are selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Picks by Jeremiah stand out at this time of year because not only was he a long-time scout in the NFL (a close-knit community in its own right), but he’s very well connected around NFL front offices.

In the scenario presented by Jeremiah, the New England Patriots add a veteran free agent. DJ doesn’t specify which one, possibly Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins, but it allows them to select Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 overall. The Arizona Cardinals select Malik Nabers, while the Chargers go with Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

That drops the LSU product to the Giants at sixth overall, with Jeremiah adding “I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

If Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll don’t draft their own quarterback now, they may never get another chance to do it.

New York Giants Trade Down from No. 6 Overall. Last year, the Detroit Lions added an extra second-round pick by moving from No. 6 to No. 12.

A similar trade could see the Giants land a top prospect in Round 1 plus an extra player such as BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia or Washington wideout Ja’Lynn Polk in Round 2.

Saquon Barkley was one of the Giants at MetLife over the weekend

Huge hockey guys pic.twitter.com/UBiZ4iXOnx — New York Giants (@Giants) February 20, 2024

The Giants have conducted studies at the position that show most running backs can trend upward through the age of 26. Once 27 hits, there is a cliff off which most start to fall. Barkley turned 27 on Feb. 9. The Giants will make Barkley a credible offer and it remains to be seen if he accepts it or feels slighted, forgoes his “Giant for life’’ desire and accepts slightly more elsewhere — if there is a better deal out there for him.

One scenario that could play out, provided the Giants and Barkley still hold the same desire for him to return. They could allow Barkley to test the free agent market with a handshake agreement that the Giants would get the opportunity to match the offer. The league’s 48-hour negotiating period is March 11 with the official opening of free agency set for March 13.

The Giants have been one of the most heavily fined teams over the five-year span of 2018-2022, having paid roughly $5.4 million. The study revealed that the Giants paid the fourth-most in fines over that span and are one of only five teams to pay over $5 million.

The good news for the Giants is that the player responsible for most of their fines over the last five seasons is no longer with the team. While he played in only 23 games over two seasons, receiver Golden Tate accounted for roughly 30 percent of the team's fine total in those five years.

Possible cut: G Mark Glowinski. Glowinski is a near-certainty when it comes to being a cap cut. By releasing the guard, the Giants would pick up about $5.7 million in cap savings while leaving a $1.5 million dead money charge. This past season, general manager Joe Schoen didn’t restructure Glowinski’s three-year deal he signed in 2022, signaling his potential release. Then, Glowinski lost his starting job as right guard, all but assuring it. The Giants offensive line will be in new hands under new position coach Carmen Bricillo, and the 31-year-old Glowinski isn’t likely to be part of that rebrand.

Bobby O on the defensive staff turmoil this offseason

Giants Star LB, @BobbyOkereke talks about Wink Martindale’s departure and the unsung hero on the Giants defense pic.twitter.com/Lc0jfiZdjm — The Charity Stripe (@_CharityStripe_) February 20, 2024

Joe Alt: New York Giants. The Giants’ offensive issues, especially in pass protection, have nothing to do with how Andrew Thomas has played. He’s been outstanding since his rookie season and earned a lucrative contract extension in the offseason that will keep him in the Big Apple until 2029. So, Alt would have to switch to right tackle, which can be a more difficult transition than most realize. Also, one of his areas of improvement, per Thorn, is power as a run-blocker which is a common trait for a right tackle traditionally.

