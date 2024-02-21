Is Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Is former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Manning is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025, and as long-time NFL columnist and Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers tells us in the YouTube video below, Manning’s candidacy is going to cause a tremendous debate.

Myers, in fact, thinks Manning’s candidacy will be the most divisive of his time as a Hall of Fame voter.

We put the question of Manning’s first-year candidacy — not his overall Hall of Fame worthiness — to the Big Blue View contributors. Below, their answers.

Chris Pflum

Yes.

Whether or not the Hall of Fame voters agree with me when it comes to Easy E is another matter, but I firmly believe Eli was one of the very best of his generation.

We all remember the Super Bowl highlights of Eli to David Tyree, or dropping the ball down the chimney to Mario Manningham. But there’s also the plays Eli would make on a daily basis to the point where they came to be taken for granted — and missed in his absence. From Eli hitting Victor Cruz in stride again and again to propel the UDFA to salsa-dancing stardom, to being the unshakable presence that allowed the Giants to be the Road Warriors and dethrone the Perfect Patriots in 2007. Or the absurd toughness that led to Eli’s historic Iron Man streak (he might still be picking bits of Candlestick Park out of his teeth from the 2011 NFC Championship).

Eli also happens to be 10th all-time in completions, yards, and touchdowns. And yes, Eli is also 12th all-time in interceptions (244), but he still has fewer than Hall of Famers Brett Favre (336), George Blanda (277), Fran Tarkenton (266), Johnny Unitas (253), Dan Marino (252), Peyton Manning (251), and Y.A. Tittle (248). Oh, and Eli also only leads Drew Brees by one (243).

Even the biggest criticism of Eli is right in line with some of the all-time greats.

Now, as to why Eli isn’t widely reckoned as a “no doubt” Hall of Famer like his brother, Brady, Brees or the other greats of their generation, I lay that firmly on the Giants. In my view, Eli was always better than the Giants allowed him to be. For reasons still unbeknownst to me, the Giants never truly built an offense around Eli’s talents and personality. At least not completely. Tom Coughlin’s willingness to attack deep played to Eli’s low-key aggressiveness and the Kevin Gilbride offense took advantage of Eli’s football IQ. However, it did so in a way that was overly intricate and fragile once the defense figured out the route options it was built upon.

We saw Eli put the Giants on his back inside of two minutes in that fantastic 2011 season. In those brief instances, we saw the quarterback he could be when the coaching staff handed their franchise QB full control of the offense. When they afforded him the freedom given to Peyton, Eli was all but unstoppable. That led to the Giants setting an NFL record for come-from-behind wins, yet the Eli was never given the reins of the offense until it was absolutely necessary. The Giants were among the lowest rate of no-huddle, hurry-up offenses in the NFL that year, even though thats when they were at their very best.

Ben McAdoo’s offense was much more quarterback friendly, and we saw a more efficient and polished Eli. Eli’s ability to attack deep was always underrated, but his gunslinger mentality did need to be focused. But that offense was also so stale and predictable that it failed to take advantage of Eli’s ability to dissect and manipulate the defense.

Eli will likely always be underrated and more remembered for his goofy expressions than his ability under center. But he really should be recognized as one of the all-time greats. And unlike so many others, Eli did it all with one team.

Tony DelGenio

If “is” = “will be,” then no. Eli ranks poorly on metrics that matter to the voters: Never All-Pro, only four times Pro Bowl, indicative of the fact that he was never seen as one of the top two or three QBs in the NFL and only occasionally as one of the top five. His career .500 won- loss record doesn’t help, nor does his 0-4 playoff record outside his two Super Bowl runs. There is a backlog of candidates waiting for induction, e.g., Antonio Gates, a clear HOFer at tight end, didn’t make it on his first try this year. And his early window is narrow, since Rivers and Roethlisberger come up in the following two years and many voters see them as better than Eli.

If “is” = “should be,” then yes. As far as stats aggregation, Eli is 10th in career passing yards and TDs. Every eligible QB above him is in, many below him are as well. But we all know it’s not about the numbers. Those QBs that made Pro Bowl or All-Pro ahead of him? Those were the guys he beat in his two Super Bowl runs: Favre, Rodgers, Brady twice. MVP in both Super Bowl victories, with two of the top 10 plays in Super Bowl history, and the slayer of the seemingly invincible 2007 Patriots. Twelfth all-time in game-winning drives. He did it without ever having a HOF teammate on offense, and only once with even an All-Pro offensive teammate (Tiki in 2005). He was also one of the toughest SOBs the game has seen at QB, taking punishment and getting up unfazed. I think he gets in eventually, but not in years 1-3.

Nick Falato

A part of me feels difficulty if I don’t say yes, but I’m partial. I grew up a Giants fan and enjoyed Eli Manning before I was even in high school. I’ll say, there are sound arguments that suggest he has a first-ballot resume. Those two Super Bowl victories over the most revered coaching and quarterback tandem in NFL history are enough to warrant consideration for first-ballot entry.

He also ranks in the top 10 for most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions in NFL history. Some attempt to devalue Eli Manning’s accomplishments by stating he’s a compiler, but I believe his resume speaks for itself, and his clutch moments were the impetus to the Super Bowl victories enjoyed by the New York Giants.

However, there are a finite amount of Hall of Fame spots in a given year, and Manning only has one year to earn a first-ballot distinguishment. Manning’s eligibility for the Hall of Fame has commenced alongside Luke Kuechly, Marshawn Lynch, Marshal Yanda, and Adam Vinatieri.

There are also several players who are waiting for their enshrinement and deserve the honor of being a Hall of Fame member. Players like Hines Ward, Steve Smith, Reggie Wayne, Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Darren Woodson were passed over for the class of 2024. We can debate the merits of Eli Manning and many of the players listed above, but Manning isn’t a clear-cut selection over other players who are waiting for entry.

I won’t freak out if he isn’t selected in the upcoming year. Manning threw more than 20 interceptions in three seasons, had a winning percentage of 500 on the dot, and made the playoffs six times out of 16 seasons, and he only won playoff games in the two seasons where he finished the job.

Again, the resume of Eli Manning warrants first-ballot consideration, but I don’t believe he’s a locked-in certain choice to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Still, he’ll likely have a short wait before assuming his rightful place in Canton.

Ali Jawad

It’s difficult to agree entirely with the first ballot, but I think Eli Manning will earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Despite his career record of 117-117, multiple league-leading interception seasons, and has missed the playoffs more times than he made them, he did manage to beat Tom Brady twice in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, which is a feat in itself and should count for something when it comes to being immortalized in Canton.

Manning is now eligible for the Hall of Fame, alongside former NFL greats such as Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Marshawn Lynch, and Marshal Yanda.

However, there are several other legends waiting for their turn, such as Steve Smith Sr., Torry Holt, Antonio Gates, Reggie Wayne, and Darren Woodson, making it a tough decision for the committee.

But even if he doesn’t make the cut in the next class, Manning has already achieved greatness as a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of only six quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl MVPs, a list that includes Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Bart Starr, and Patrick Mahomes. All of them already own a bust or will earn one.

Manning finished his career in the top 10 all-time for passing touchdowns, yards, and completions, with an impressive 27 fourth-quarter comebacks, 37 career game-winning drives, and an 8-4 postseason record. He’s the Giants’ all-time leading passer and holds over 20 franchise records.

Perhaps Manning’s greatest strength was his availability. He started 210 consecutive games, which ranks third all-time and is a testament to his durability and commitment to the game.

Off the field, Manning is revered for his charity work and was recognized for his contributions in 2016 with the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, demonstrating that he is not only a great player but also a great human being.

Overall, Manning will take his place in Canton, but within the next two to three years.

Valentine’s View

I think the answer is yes. I think those two moments in time when Manning was the tallest of the Giants as they stood between the greatest dynasty of the 21st century and even more glory, including a perfect season, supercede everything else.

I have, honestly, always believed the Manning-Tom Coughlin quarterback-coach duo should have won even more Super Bowl titles. They may well have had Plaxico Burress not shot himself in the leg in 2008, destroying what many believe was the best team of the Manning-Coughlin era.

I think that in 2012 or 2013 believing Manning would be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, probably on the first ballot, would not have drawn much argument. The back half of his career, though, damaged that perception.

The other thing I have always believed, though, is that the Giants let Manning down by not surrounding him with the talent needed to compete for more championships after that 2011 season. Somewhere along the way the Giants stopped giving Coughlin the kind of players he wanted, and Manning the kind of players he needed.

I also, though, understand that there are many out there who can’t get past the bad seasons. Can’t get past the 117-117 regular season record. Can’t get past the awkward Manning Face when things went wrong. I think those people are not seeing the forest for the trees, but it’s like politics. No matter what facts you present people to make your case, some folks are dug in aren’t going to budge in their belief no matter what.

It may not happen on the first ballot for Manning. I think, though, that it should.