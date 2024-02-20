Saquon Barkley to Dallas Cowboys? Ex-NFL GM suggests Jerry Jones as a suitor

A few days after proposing a wacky Daniel Jones for Deshaun Watson trade, ex-NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum is back with another idea that would impact the New York Giants.

This one isn’t wacky. This one would be downright annoying for Giants fans if it came to pass.

Tannenbaum’s idea? Star running back Saquon Barkley landing with the Dallas Cowboys if the Giants and Barkley can’t reach a contract agreement and Barkley becomes a free agent.

.@RealTannenbaum believes the Cowboys should pursue Saquon if he ends up being a free agent pic.twitter.com/tEKZd50cuT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 20, 2024

“This one’s easy. It’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Tannenbaum said when asked which team should pursue Barkley. “Tony Pollard was mildly disappointing replacing Zeke Elliott. His production went down by about 25 percent ...

“Trust me, the last thing the New York Giants want to see if Saquon Barkley graduates this year is him with a star on the side of his helmet. Can you imagine the first time Dallas rolls into town with Saquon as a Cowboy?”

Tannenbaum said Barkley would be “perfect” for the Cowboys.

“He can catch. He can run. I think his pass protection has actually gotten better,” Tannenbaum said. “Based on the way Tony Pollard played I actually think he would improve that position for the 2024 Cowboys.”

What an ugly, but possible, scenario.

Giants fans had a hard enough time stomaching James Bradberry as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley as a Cowboy? Remind me to turn off the comment feature for, oh, maybe the next two years.