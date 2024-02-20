Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 2.0: Giants select LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the NFL Scouting Combine is just around the corner.

So that means that it’s time for another round of mock drafts. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday morning, and it’s one of the rare ones that doesn’t have the New York Giants taking a wide receiver. In this case, the Giants are selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

As I always note, we don’t discuss every mock draft that gets released — if so, we wouldn’t be doing anything else. However, we do try to pay attention to the mocks released by those who are well connected around the NFL. The picks might not be perfectly accurate, but they can give us some insight into the general thoughts and feelings around the league.

Jeremiah was not only a long-time scout in the NFL (a close-knit community in its own right), but he’s also very well connected around NFL front offices.

In the scenario presented by Jeremiah, the New England Patriots add a veteran free agent. DJ doesn’t specify which one, possibly Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins, but it allows them to select Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 overall. The Arizona Cardinals select Malik Nabers, while the Chargers go with Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

That drops the third quarterback to the Giants at sixth overall.

6. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU As noted above, I don’t make trade projections in mock drafts this early in the process, which is why Daniels is still available at No. 6. I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback, but in this scenario, Daniels falls into their lap.

Raptor’s thoughts

Jayden Daniels enjoyers in the comments section rejoice. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was the unquestioned best quarterback nation last year, and he has the potential to be the best quarterback to come out of the draft.

Daniels is an electric athlete who’s running ability has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson. He balances that with an excellent deep ball that takes advantage of fantastic accuracy and anticipation. The Giants clearly want to add a vertical element to their offense — as evidenced by the speed they added at the skill positions a year ago and the plays called for Tyrod Taylor. Adding Daniels would give them them a dynamic passer who could allow Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt to shine.

Daniel Jones would remain the Giants starter through 2024 (assuming a swift return to health and the field), and allow the rookie time to develop before taking over in 2025. The Giants could theoretically trade Jones if he has a bounce-back year, adding draft capital and allowing them to re-set their salary cap.

Daniels isn’t without questions, most notably his high sack rate and pressure-to-sack rate. Daniels created fireworks thanks to his willingness to attack downfield, but he opened himself up to hard hits in doing so. He had the highest average sack rate of any of the top quarterbacks, and his 10 percent sack rate in 2022 was the second highest of any of the top 8 quarterbacks in the draft. The good news is that he brought his sack rate down to a more manageable 6 percent in 2023.

It’s also interesting to note that Jeremiah makes a point of raising the possibility that the Giants could trade up for a quarterback. Fans would likely hate the notion, however the Giants might be motivated if they wanted to secure a top quarterback for the future. Not only are they surrounded by quarterback-needy teams in the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

The 2025 quarterback class appears relatively weak at this point, potentially headlined by Shadeur Sanders (Colorado), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Brady Cook (Missouri), and Jalen Milroe (Alabama). We’ve already heard rumblings that the NFL isn’t high on next year’s class and teams who might want quarterbacks will need to take them early this year.

All of that could be a recipe for an active trade market, and the Giants might be in the thick of it.