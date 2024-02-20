2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Maason Smith, iDL, LSU

It’s been noted here before that the New York Giants have a definite “type” when it comes to defensive tackles. They are constantly on the hunt for big, powerful, and explosive defensive tackles who look like nose tackles but are able to move like (relatively) much smaller men.

It’s a rare set of athletic traits, but it’s one the Giants have consistently sought out.

The 2024 NFL Draft has a number of smaller, more athletic tackles. However there are a few dancing elephants thrown in as well and Maason Smith out of LSU is among the most intriguing. Smith exploded onto the scene with a great freshman campaign in 2021, but tore his ACL while celebrating a play in the first week of 2022. Smith returned to the field in 2023 and while he didn’t quite replicate his statistic success of 2021, he was once again a disruptive force.

The Giants could well be interested in another long term option to pair with Dexter Lawrence on their defensive line. Could they be an ideal environment to unlock Smith’s upside?

Prospect: Maason Smith (0)

Games Watched: vs. Mississippi State (2023), vs. Arkansas (2023), vs. Missouri (2023), vs. Alabama (2023)

Red Flags: ACL (2022)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

Strengths

Size

Length

Explosiveness

Play strength

Competitive toughness

Maason Smith is a big, long, powerful, and athletic defensive tackle prospect. Smith has a massive frame at 6-foot-6 with long arms, broad shoulders, and obvious power in his upper and lower halves. That frame allows him to carry his 315 (listed) pounds extremely well and maintain his athleticism despite his size.

Smith lined up all over the LSU defensive line, playing everything from 0-technique nose tackle to a stand-up edge rusher. He’s most at home playing around the B-gap and when put in position to attack the gap.

He has a very explosive burst as well as good snap anticipation, giving him a dangerous first step. Smith is a very strong young man, and his power forms the basis for his entire game. He generally does a good job of firing out of his stance and using his length to his advantage, getting into blockers’ chest plates. From there he’s able to extend, bench press the blocker, uncoil his hips and drive them into the backfield. He also flashes an understanding of how to counter with speed off of his bull rush and has very heavy hands. Smith is simply a handful for individual blockers and he’s capable of being very disruptive when attacking.

He also has enough strength to occupy (and occasionally overpower) double teams as well, which LSU took advantage of to create opportunities for other defenders.

Smith is capable of two-gapping as well as attacking individual gaps and does a good job of putting his hips in gaps to force runners to cut back. He also does a good job of disengaging and getting into pursuit. Smith has great competitive toughness, plays with an edge, and is willing to chase ball carriers across the field if necessary.

Weaknesses

Technique

Lateral agility

Smith’s upside is impressive, but that upside is unpolished and not completely harnessed yet.

He has the potential to take leaps forward in his play once he becomes a more refined technician. He has an understanding of the importance of balancing his bull rushes with a speed counter. However, he’s too reliant on an arm-over swim move, which can make him predictable at times. Well-coached linemen anticipated his swim move and took advantage of his exposed core to get under his pads and disrupt his rush. Likewise, Smith needs to get better at fighting off blockers’ hands and disengaging in time to make plays off of blocks. He can also stand to improve his situational awareness, so he can keep better track of the ball in the backfield.

Smith’s athleticism jumps off the screen at times, but he isn’t a particularly agile defensive tackle. He can struggle to change direction or move laterally, which can slow him as a looper on twists, as well as make it difficult for him to make plays on ball carriers in close quarters.

Teams will also want to do their due diligence on Smith’s medical history – and future prognosis – after tearing his ACL in the first game of the 2022 season.

Game Tape

(Smith is LSU DT number 0)

Projection

Maason Smith projects as a starting defensive tackle with positional and scheme diversity.

Smith’s college career was interrupted by a torn ACL and he missed out on some development as he rehabbed the injury. That might force him to start his career as more of a rotational player while the coaches work with him. However, he has the upside to push for a full-time starting job relatively early in his career.

Smith has the traits to start in a one or two-gap scheme, though he’d probably be best in an attacking 1-gap scheme that takes advantage of his explosiveness when attacking into the backfield. It likely wouldn’t matter if he’s playing out of an even or odd front, or in a multiple front that uses shifting looks. Smith’s production might not raise many eyebrows, but he has the potential to rise up draft boards as evaluators begin to reckon with his athletic upside.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. Smith can find a home in any defensive scheme and the Giants could provide him with a good environment to reach his ceiling.

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value