Giants news, 2/20: Saquon Barkley, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, more headlines

Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place a franchise or transition tag on prospective free agents, keeping them off the open market. Let’s not expect the New York Giants to rush to tag running back Saquon Barkley, at a cost of $12.1 million, for a second straight year.

The Holy Grail of contracts for Barkley would likely be the three-year, $42 million deal ($19.347 million guaranteed) that Jonathan Taylor received from the Indianapolis Colts last season. It seems unlikely the Giants, or perhaps anyone, would give Barkley that deal now. Age and workload matter at the running back position.

The real number to watch, though, is likely to be the $12.1 million franchise tag value. Can Barkley find a deal with an average annual value reaching that number? BBV's Ed Valentine sees the Giants’ best offer to Barkley next week coming in somewhere around two years and $20-22 million, with about $15 million guaranteed. Perhaps that would include a void year to lower the immediate cap hit.

Business is about to pick up on the Barkley front. Let’s see where it goes this time.

It’s obvious both sides wouldn’t mind a change. And it’s clear at least one of them, if not both, would benefit.

Dan Duggan plays GM for the New York Football Giants:

The Giants are caught in a tricky spot. They can’t go all-in to win now, but two years into a rebuild isn’t the time to blow things up. They need to make calculated moves that improve the roster while making their biggest investments in pieces that will help the team long term. My plan is an attempt at threading that needle. Everything is geared toward trading up for a quarterback and hoping Maye or Daniels eventually lead the Giants back to Super Bowl contention. If it’s impossible to trade up for a quarterback, the other steps to this plan still apply, but the long-term outlook is less promising.

The biggest keys to the Giants having a successful offseason in 2024 are generate more cap space, find a Plan B at quarterback and have a No. 1 Receiver when this season starts.

The NFL salary cap is expected to be set within the next couple of weeks, potentially as soon as next week when the scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis. Reports have the cap projected to land somewhere between $242 million and $243 million—if not higher.

Assuming that the cap ends up on the higher end of the scale, that would give the Giants a projected 2024 cap ceiling of $245,501,777 with an estimated $12.629 million in effective space (the space under the Top 51 rule, which begins on March 13), and approximately $20.462 million in total space.

Rick Pitino, a Daniel Jones stan

Working out n these shows keep asking should the Giants trade @Daniel_Jones10 . Why not talk about things that possibly could happen. Give Danny Dimes some protection n he will be terrific. Patience is a virtue - no more Geno Smith's becoming outstanding elsewhere — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 16, 2024

Let’s assume the Giants don’t draft a quarterback sixth overall this year — and also that they don’t trade up for one.

That would leave wide receiver as their likeliest position to target. And since Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. surely will be gone by No. 6, that means the Giants could have their pick between Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. The kind of weapon Daniel Jones has never had. Joe Schoen’s need for speed hasn’t stopped. Antonio Brown with his head on straight? A better prospect than Zay Flowers. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka can battle over calling plays for this game-breaker.

6. New York Giants. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. For Daniel Jones to have a chance to reprove himself as the Giants franchise QB coming back from a torn ACL, he needs a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher. Malik Nabers is the latest LSU wideout who should star at the next level.

6. New York Giants. In most drafts, Malik Nabers would be the clear-cut No. 1 WR and a lock to be a top-five pick. But in this draft, he's not even the second pass-catcher off the board. But the New York Giants get a steal at No. 6 with Nabers, who isn’t that far off from Marvin Harrison Jr. in the class. Nabers can be a bonafide No. 1 receiver for New York, which it has been missing since trading away Odell Beckham Jr.

Pick 39, New York Giants: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Pick 47, New York Giants: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

The Giants in this ranking include Saquon Barkley at 5, Xavier McKinney at 14, A'Shawn Robinson at 54, and Adoree' Jackson at 142.

The Giants have an abundance of needs entering free agency but perhaps none greater than along the offensive line. As a unit, New York surrendered 85 sacks in 2023, the second-most in NFL history, and continuously struggled on the inside. They’ll have to find two new starting guards before training camp and Kevin Dotson is the best of what’s available. After being traded to the Rams last season, he helped stabilize their ground game and would fill a similar role for the Giants. Even as an average pass protector, it’s better than anything the team has currently.

