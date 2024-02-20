NFL.com QB rankings: Where do the Giants’ quarterbacks rank amongst all 2023 starters?

Now that the 2023 NFL season is over, it's time for postseason evaluations. Experts can now fully assess how players, coaches, and teams performed.

NFL.com writer Nick Shook has released a ranking of all quarterbacks who started at least one game in 2023. A total of 66 quarterbacks started in the 2023 NFL season.

Of the 66 that started, three names were under center for the New York Giants and were ranked as follows

32: Tyrod Taylor

Taylor saw significant action in 2023. The veteran quarterback came in relief of an injured Daniel Jones in week five vs. Miami and ended up appearing in 11 games, starting five of them.

Throughout the season, Taylor accumulated 1,341 passing yards, 197 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.4%. However, he suffered a rib injury in week eight versus the New York Jets and was placed on IR on Nov. 4.

Despite this setback, Taylor returned to start the second half on Christmas day against Philadelphia, in which the Giants pulled off a near comeback and was subsequently named the starter for the last two games of the season.

Under Taylor, the Giants saw five games end in seven points or less, and the highlight was a season-ending upset victory over the Eagles at home in Week 18.

Shook writes:

I’m convinced it isn’t possible for Taylor to make it through a season without an unusual amount of adversity being plopped on his plate. This time around, injury forced him out of the lineup and cleared the way for Tommy DeVito’s short-lived run, but in typical Taylor fashion, he worked his way back to the field and proved why he was signed to be Daniel Jones’ backup. Taylor wasn’t remarkably effective in any area, but he was steady, so much so that his Giants dominated Philadelphia in a season-ending win over the defending NFC champs. That’s what Taylor provides at this stage of his career: reliably average-or-slightly-better production that will keep an offense afloat in a time of need.

Now entering his 14th year, the veteran signal-caller is a UFA and will likely be searching for what will be his seventh team.

37: Tommy DeVito

It's amazing that at the beginning of training camp, nobody could have predicted that a local, undrafted player would become the highlight of the Giants' season.

Considering where Tommy DeVito ranks on this list, it is respectable for a guy who was thrown into the action.

DeVito impressed the coaches enough during pre-season to make the practice squad.

The UDFA was elevated to second string behind Tyrod Taylor after a neck injury sidelined Daniel Jones following the Giants' week five loss in Miami.

DeVito remained the backup for the next two weeks. Following an injury to Tyrod Taylor vs. the Jets in week eight, DeVito would take the field for the first time in a 13-10 OT loss.

DeVito remained the backup after Taylor was placed on IR and Daniel Jones returned to action.

In Week 9 against the Raiders, Jones tore his ACL and was sidelined for the rest of the season. DeVito was named the starter in Week 10 against the Cowboys and would go on to start the next six games. In his first year, DeVito finished the season with impressive stats, including 1,101 passing yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, a 64% completion percentage, 195 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.

DeVito's season highlight was a three-game winning streak against the Commanders, Patriots, and Packers. During this stretch, DeVito gained national recognition and endorsement deals following a thrilling come-from-behind win against Green Bay on Monday Night Football.

Shook writes:

The Tommy Cutlets era was fun while it lasted. The kid from New Jersey easily proved to be a sympathetic figure, a rookie living with his parents who suddenly found himself leading the Giants through a dark period. His play stunned many, at least after he got past an ugly debut in which the team actively avoided asking him to throw. He channeled some magic in front of a national television audience and padded his checking account with some quick endorsement deals, but as is often the case with reserve signal-callers, the magic eventually ran out. He’ll continue to be a fun underlying character to track in the years ahead, although I don’t think we’ll ever find ourselves swimming in the ocean of buzz that surrounded New York around Thanksgiving again.

While Tommy Cutlets may not be the future quarterback for the Giants, he will at least enter the next training camp more confident with an opportunity to compete for a backup role.

46: Daniel Jones

Following the 2022 season, Daniel Jones managed to guide his team to the playoffs while having a career year. It was evident that Jones had finally come into his own as a franchise quarterback in his debut season under the guidance of head coach Brian Daboll.

Expectations were high in 2023 after the Giants clarified their belief in Jones by signing the former first-rounder to a four-year, $160 million deal.

In the offseason, the Giants brought in more weapons for Jones, including Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller via trade, and drafted speedster Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL draft.

What was supposed to be a year of promise turned into a year of forgetting. The Giants' offense struggled right out of the gate, and the injuries piled up around Jones, with key players such as Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas missing time.

The injury bug eventually reached Jones, who suffered a neck injury in the team's Week 5 loss against the Dolphins, which sidelined the fifth-year QB for four weeks.

Jones returned in Week 9 vs. the Raiders, and the Giants watched as their high-priced quarterback was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in a 30-6 loss.

Jones concluded the season with 909 passing yards and two touchdowns to five interceptions.

The highlight of the season for Jones was leading the Giants to a historic 31-28 comeback win over the Cardinals, a game in which the Giants trailed 20-0 at halftime.

Shook writes:

Fresh off signing a four-year, $160 million deal, Jones was supposed to own 2023. Instead, it owned him. The injury bug returned with a vengeance, forcing Jones to miss all but six games, and in the games he played, he rarely had a chance while operating behind a crumbling offensive line. He threw six interceptions, fumbled four times and had just one bright moment in a furious comeback win over the Cardinals in Arizona. Otherwise, 2023 was a lost year for Jones, who will try to pick himself up and prove he can be the guy worth $40 million per year for the Giants.

General manager Joe Schoen clarified that Jones will remain the starter in 2024. Given his $47.1M cap hit, the Giants are locked into Jones for one more season. However, the team will look to add more help to the position. The only question is, will that addition be a veteran backup or a young draft pick?