Mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers overwhelming choice for Giants at No. 6

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice for the New York Giants at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, with 57.5% (23) of the 40 mocks featured this week giving Nabers to the Giants.
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly is one of those who gave Nabers to the Giants. He writes:
The Giants have a handful of dynamic, role-playing receivers in Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson, but if this offense wants to make a jump with Daniel Jones in 2024, he’ll need a true no. 1. Nabers is a force multiplier, bringing explosive speed and creativity after the catch.
Furthering the wide receiver trend, four mocks (10%) gave the Giants Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Offensive tackle was a popular choice at No. 6. Joe Alt of Notre Dame was chosen five times (12.5%) and Olu Fashanu of Penn State was the selection four times (10%).
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the choice in three of the 40 mocks (7.5%).
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|2/1
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/31
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/31
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/30
|Pro Football Network (Helms)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/30
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/30
|Tankathon
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|CBS (Edwards)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/29
|Pro Football Network (Caplan)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/29
|USA Today (Davis)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|DraftWire (Popejoy)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/28
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/28
|Pro Football Network (Catalina)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/27
|Pro Football Network (Schulte)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/25
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/25
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/24
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/23
|Arizona Republic (McManaman)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/23
|Ourlads (Staff)
|Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
|1/23
|UPI (Butler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|DraftCountdown (Guillemette)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/22
|The Draft Network (Fowler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/17
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|1/16
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/15
|DraftWire (Rupp)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/15
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/15
|The Draft Network (Fowler)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|1/14
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/13
|Pro Football Network (Helms)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/12
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/12
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/12
|DraftTek
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/12
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
