Mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers overwhelming choice for Giants at No. 6

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice for the New York Giants at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, with 57.5% (23) of the 40 mocks featured this week giving Nabers to the Giants.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly is one of those who gave Nabers to the Giants. He writes:

The Giants have a handful of dynamic, role-playing receivers in Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson, but if this offense wants to make a jump with Daniel Jones in 2024, he’ll need a true no. 1. Nabers is a force multiplier, bringing explosive speed and creativity after the catch.

Furthering the wide receiver trend, four mocks (10%) gave the Giants Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Offensive tackle was a popular choice at No. 6. Joe Alt of Notre Dame was chosen five times (12.5%) and Olu Fashanu of Penn State was the selection four times (10%).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the choice in three of the 40 mocks (7.5%).