 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers overwhelming choice for Giants at No. 6

Wide receiver is the consensus for New York

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Malik Nabers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice for the New York Giants at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, with 57.5% (23) of the 40 mocks featured this week giving Nabers to the Giants.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly is one of those who gave Nabers to the Giants. He writes:

The Giants have a handful of dynamic, role-playing receivers in Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson, but if this offense wants to make a jump with Daniel Jones in 2024, he’ll need a true no. 1. Nabers is a force multiplier, bringing explosive speed and creativity after the catch.

Furthering the wide receiver trend, four mocks (10%) gave the Giants Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Offensive tackle was a popular choice at No. 6. Joe Alt of Notre Dame was chosen five times (12.5%) and Olu Fashanu of Penn State was the selection four times (10%).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the choice in three of the 40 mocks (7.5%).

2024 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Selection
Date Mock Selection
2/1 The Ringer (Kelly) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
2/1 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
1/31 CBS (Trapasso) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/31 Walter Football Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/30 Pro Football Network (Helms) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/30 The Athletic (Lee) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/30 Tankathon Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/29 CBS (Edwards) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/29 DraftKings (Simon) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
1/29 Pro Football Network (Caplan) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/29 33rd Team (Livesay) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/29 Sporting News (Iyer) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
1/29 USA Today (Davis) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/29 DraftWire (Popejoy) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
1/28 Draft Network (Melo) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/28 Pro Football Network (Catalina) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
1/27 Pro Football Network (Schulte) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/25 Pro Football Network (Broback) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
1/25 FOX Sports (Rang) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/24 Pro Football Network (Miller) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/24 Walter Football Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/23 Arizona Republic (McManaman) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
1/23 Ourlads (Staff) Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
1/23 UPI (Butler) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/22 DraftCountdown (Guillemette) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/22 NFL.com (Brooks) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
1/22 The Draft Network (Fowler) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/19 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/19 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/17 Football Guys (Williams) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
1/16 The Athletic (Brugler) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
1/15 DraftWire (Rupp) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
1/15 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
1/15 The Draft Network (Fowler) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
1/14 Bleacher Report (Knox) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/13 Pro Football Network (Helms) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
1/12 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/12 33rd Team (Mosher) Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
1/12 DraftTek Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
1/12 NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...