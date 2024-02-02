Giants news, 2/2: Coaching carousel continues, Jayden Daniels, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The final head-coaching opening of the 2024 NFL hiring cycle has reportedly been filled, with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn set to become head coach of the Washington CommandersFrom a Giants’ perspective, the news of Quinn to Washington is interesting not only because it fills a head-coaching vacancy in the NFC East, but because of what it might mean for the Cowboys.

Dallas, of course, now needs a new defensive coordinator. Could that be former Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who had a messy divorce from the Giants just a few weeks ago?

Other Giant observations

As a rookie, Jayden Daniels might be the best of the group because he’s a fifth-year starter. He’s got a leg up on these guys in terms of what he’s seen, what he’s been through. I think you could make the argument Daniels is more ready to play right away and make plays, but I think these other two guys can play as rookies as well, and I think probably have the higher ceilings.

Shea Tierney on Senior Bowl experience

QB’s Coach Shea Tierney on serving as OC for the National Team at Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/8DRwf5YI0j — New York Giants (@Giants) February 1, 2024

The Giants’ fingerprints are on the offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, where a duo on the right side of the National Team’s line stood out Wednesday.

The Giants could easily go with a receiver (Malik Nabers out of LSU) or offensive lineman (Joe Alt out of Notre Dame), but this is a quarterback-driven league and, right now, the Giants have nothing but questions at the position. Schoen was not in a position to draft a quarterback (or trade up for one) his first two years. He essentially had no other option but to stick with Jones. That’s not the case this year. He’ll have a decision to make. Maybe not with the top three options, but his attendance at the Senior Bowl is wildly important because he’s getting a first-hand look at the two he’ll have a chance to select.

Hear the Giants GM give an update on Daniel Jones

.@Giants General Manager Joe Schoen on the rehab for QB Daniel Jones after his torn ACL last season...



https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#NYGiants | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/cIDwWWOHZx — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 1, 2024

Angela Baker’s Shrine Bowl work

Offensive assistant Angela Baker discusses coaching the West Team’s tight ends at the Shrine Bowl pic.twitter.com/c1He6gDg1N — New York Giants (@Giants) February 1, 2024

Mike Kafka won’t become a head coach this offseason.

But that doesn’t mean he definitely will return to the Giants for a third season as their offensive coordinator.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has streamlined his contract representation ahead of a critical off-season in which he'll seek a new multiyear deal with the only NFL team he's ever played for.

According to NFLPA records, Barkley's sole representation is listed as Ed Berry of CAA, a late addition to the running back's existing team last summer as he and the Giants attempted to reach a long-term deal by the July 17 deadline.

Feb. 20: Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 5, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

March 5: Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13: During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

