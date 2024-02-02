Should Matt Breida be a Giant in 2024?

Running back Matt Breida has done an adequate job for the New York Giants as a sparingly used backup for Saquon Barkley for the past two seasons. Should Breida continue to be part of the Giants’ backfield in 2024.

Reasons to keep Breida

Breida, 29, next season, is a trustworthy veteran. He can be used in the run game. He can catch the ball. He can pass protect. He does not fumble the ball, with only eight fumbles in 695 career touches (one every 86.9 touches).

Beginning in 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Breida has been with head coach Brian Daboll for three seasons. There is a trust factor there.

Reasons to let him go

Breida wasn’t very good in 2023. He averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, a career low. Only 34.5% of his runs were considered successful, another career low. The story was the same with his receiving as he averaged 5.2 yards per reception and just 19% of his catches were considered successful offensive plays. Both of those were career lows.

If Saquon Barkley is back, the Giants need a backup who can give them more than Breida. If Barkley isn’t back, Breida did not show enough in 2023 to think he can be a productive member of a running back committee.

The verdict

With or without Barkley, I think it’s time for the Giants to find a player who can give them more than Breida.