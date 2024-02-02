There is no reason for Giants to move on from LS Casey Kreiter

Long-snapper Casey Kreiter has done his job with the New York Giants for the last four seasons while barely being noticed, which is exactly what you hope for. Should Kreiter get a fifth season with the Giants?

Reasons to keep him

He is good at his job and he costs very little money. Last season he cost the Giants just $1.0925 million against the cap. He even made four tackles in 2023, most of his eight-year NFL career.

Reasons to let him go

I honestly can’t think of one. When you have a good long snapper, you don’t mess with that.

The verdict

Keep him. If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it.