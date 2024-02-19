Giants news, 2/19: Weekend review, Justin Fields, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Five NFL teams poised to take major fall in 2024: Browns could take step back; Saints, Vikings have questions - CBSSports.com

Jeff Kerr of CBS is not optimistic about the 2024 Giants:

There are some teams that really weren’t as good as their record indicated — and one of them was the Giants. Even though New York finished 4-3 in its last seven games, was there any reason to feel optimistic about the team at the conclusion of the season? Saquon Barkley, the best player on an offense that finished 29th in points per possession and 30th in yards per possession, is a free agent. Daniel Jones was horrendous last season, and the Giants are on the hook for a $47.105 million cap hit in 2024 for a quarterback who may not even start the year (ACL injury). Even if Jones plays, he’ll be playing behind an offensive line that’s perpetually poor (allowed 85 sacks last season). Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also left, as the Giants will have to learn a new scheme under Shane Bowen. Fortunately there’s talent on that group, even if they were 20th in points allowed per possession last season. The Giants were a bad football team last season, and may be worse in 2024.

Giants' Darren Waller Shares Bold Opinion About Taylor Swift After the Super Bowl - Parade

Bears should learn from Giants' Daniel Jones mistake: Kurt Warner

“When you get to the point we are at in this league with quarterbacks — what you have to pay them and what that means for your organization — you better know that he’s the guy,” NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner told a select group of reporters at Super Bowl 2024. “That, to me, is where teams get in trouble. “The Giants go give $40 million [per year] to Daniel Jones. He hasn’t shown us he’s that guy. We’ve seen glimpses, maybe. The Giants are still behind the 8-ball because he’s still not that guy. Maybe he will be, but he’s not right now — and they paid him.”

Sports agency Athletes First to have clients skip cognitive tests ahead of NFL Draft - The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. draws rave reviews from Giants, Jets receivers

Devils' Nathan Bastian channels Tommy DeVito in viral celebration - ESPN

Saquon Barkley wears his Giants jersey at NHL Stadium Series game

Saquon Barkley may not be a Giant next season, but he was still at MetLife Stadium Sunday wearing his No. 26 jersey during the Rangers vs. Islanders 2024 NHL Stadium Series game.

