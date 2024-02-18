‘Things I think’ about a crazy Daniel Jones trade, Xavier McKinney, more

I like Mike Tannenbaum. I have had him on my podcast a number of times. I appreciate the fact that Mike, who has lots of demands on his time from ESPN and his work at 33rd Team, gives me time to talk New York Giants when he can.

Some folks complain when I offer Mike’s take on a variety of things. After all, he worked for the New York Jets. Still, the opinions of a man who has been a general manager and who worked in NFL front offices for more than 20 years always have value. People like that are better connected, and more knowledgeable about how things work inside the walls of NFL teams, than any of us.

Still, Mike, man, did you temporarily lose your mind on ‘Get Up’ the other day when you advocated for a Daniel Jones-Deshaun Watson swap between the Giants and Cleveland Browns?

.@RealTannenbaum thinks the Browns should trade Deshaun Watson to the Giants for Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/XoSbp47qv9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 16, 2024

Tannenbaum would have the Browns send Watson and a second-round pick to the Giants for Jones.

“Hear me out: If you’re the Cleveland Browns, you have Dorian Thompson-Robinson, you have Joe Flacco and now, a 27-year-old Daniel Jones who has one year left of guaranteed money for $36 million and an enormous amount of flexibility moving forward,” Tannenbaum said. “If you’re the Giants, you’re getting Deshaun Watson, who’s 29, who’s making $46 million a year for the next three years and a second-round pick. To me, you need a front-line, difference-making quarterback. Right now, if you’re the Giants, how in the world do you win the NFC if you have to beat San Francisco, Green Bay, Dallas, Philly and Detroit with Daniel Jones?”

Whaaaaaaat? Seriously, Mike?

Honestly, if I was Browns’ GM Andrew Berry I would do that deal in a heartbeat. It saves me significant cap space in 2024, gets me out of a fully guaranteed Watson contract that the organization never should have given him, and if I don’t like what I see from Jones in 2024 gives me the option of a full reset at the quarterback position in 2025.

Why on earth, though, would the Giants do that deal?

Watson, 29 in September, carries a $46 million base salary for the next three seasons. If you trade for him, you’re stuck with him through 2026.

If he really was a “difference-making quarterback” that might be appealing. Fact is, though, he hasn’t been that since his days with the Houston Texans. He has been pedestrian, at best, in two seasons with the Browns. The 2022 version of Jones was better, actually a lot better, than Watson has been for the past two seasons as Watson completed just 59.8% of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 81.7 while throwing 14 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions.

Oh, and Watson is coming off surgery to repair a fractured throwing shoulder.

The second-round pick isn’t worth the added money and the two added years of commitment. Not when the version of Watson we have seen the past two years is not better than the “good” version of Jones that we have seen.

Besides, I doubt co-owner John Mara’s stance on wanting nothing to do with Watson has changed. Remember what Mara said in 2022 when Watson was in the midst of allegations of sexual assault and harassment from more than 20 women?

“We’re not trading for DeShaun Watson,” Mara said. “There are so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. Cap wise, we couldn’t afford it, but more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now that’s just not the right fit for us.”

The allegations are past history, but knowing Mara I still doubt he would want to tie himself to Watson.

If the Giants want to start over at quarterback, I still believe the right path for them is to draft one this April — preferably in Round 1 to have the fifth-year option available — and build with a quarterback on a rookie contract.

Xavier McKinney’s comments

What should we make of the comments safety Xavier McKinney posted to social media this week?

“I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table. As a player and as a leader.”

McKinney, who can hit the open market when free agency opens next month, wants to be PAID. He feels like he is one of the best safeties in the game, and wants to be paid as such. Derwin James is the highest-paid safety at $19 million per year. Kevin Byard of the Philadelphia Eagles in No. 10 at $12.5 million annually.

I think it’s clear McKinney wants to be in that club.

“I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics, the hate, etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us. May not always have been beneficial for me but is was for US.”

Whether or not that is a shot at former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, a shot perhaps at some of his teammates, or both, is for you to decide. I see it a McKinney saying he hasn’t always been used optimally and has willingly sacrificed personal gain for the hopeful betterment of the team.

What does it all mean for McKinney’s future? I still believe what I believed at the end of the season — McKinney’s future is unlikely to be with the Giants.

Other thoughts