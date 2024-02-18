Giants mock draft: Wheeling and dealing leads to a different draft

These weekly multi-round New York Giants mock drafts are all about presenting scenarios. All about doing things a little differently each time, presenting different ways Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could approach the draft. All about providing the opportunity to discuss different players.

This week’s mock is radically different. I used the Pro Football Focus simulator rather than the simulator from the NFL Mock Draft Database to give a somewhat different ranking of prospects. There are also a pair of trades — including one for a quarterback.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I passed on quarterback Jayden Daniels here for a couple of reasons. Partially because I wanted to present a trade back into the middle of the first round for a quarterback scenario. Also partially because I am not sure Schoen and coach Brian Daboll will go quarterback at No. 6 with a chance to get an instant-impact player staring them in the face.

Malik Nabers, in case you are wondering, went No. 3 to the New England Patriots in this simulation. Marvin Harrison and Brock Bowers are also off the board, as are quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Other players considered: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame, Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State; Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State; Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Round 1 (No. 16) — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Yes, I moved up to the middle of Round 1 to grab a quarterback. I sent both 2024 second-round picks, Nos. 39 and 47, to the Seattle Seahawks to move to this spot. The irony, of course, is that the 47th pick was acquired from Seattle for Leonard Williams. So, I just give it back.

I more or less flipped a coin between McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Substitute Penix or Nix for McCarthy if you want. The idea is simply to discuss whether you like this type of move. Or kill me for picking McCarthy if you feel the need.

Here is how the various trade charts see the deal:

The simulator was fine with the trade but HATED the selection I made, as you can see below. The McCarthy pick earned a D- grade. Ouch! I probably would have gotten a slightly better grade if I had picked Nix or Penix, but this is more about illustrating what the draft might look like with this type of move.

Other players considered: None.

Round 3 (No. 83) — Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Another trade!

The Los Angeles Rams came calling, looking for pick No. 70. Thinking about having given up both of my second-round picks, I opted for moving back and picking up the 100th overall pick to soothe the sting of that.

For what it’s worth, the Rams moved up to select Georgia safety Javon Bullard. That didn’t bother me.

I took Orhorhoro here over a player I love — Western Kentucky wide receiver/all-around offensive weapon Malachi Corley. That is mostly because I already selected Odunze. This is also a nod to the work of BBV’s Chris Pflum, who has a second-round grade on Orhorhoro. I was also really tempted by Boston College guard Christian Mahogany.

The trade value charts, by the way, like this move:

Other players considered: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State; Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College; Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky; Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Round 3 (No. 100) — Blake Fisher, RT, Notre Dame

In re-watching some of Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt recently, I also took a good look at Fisher, the Fighting Irish right tackle. I think he’s a solid mid-round option if you want to push Evan Neal inside, sign someone like Jermaine Eluemunor of the Las Vegas Raiders and have a young tackle ready to move into the lineup if needed at some point.

Here is The Draft Network on Fisher:

Overall, Fisher is a refined offensive tackle with the fundamental skill set to succeed quickly at the NFL level. A nuanced hand approach against a variety of pass-rush moves is evident. Strength in the run game remains a spot for improvement, but the refinement in both areas showcases a mature approach to the position that will only improve over time. He has experience in both gap (471 career snaps) and zone (307) schemes. All of his 710 collegiate snaps came at right tackle.

Other players considered: Trey Benson, HB, Florida State; Max Melton, CB, Rutgers; Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State; Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

How PFF graded the mock:

How did I do this week, Giants fans?