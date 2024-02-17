2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

The New York Giants, like many NFL teams, need more from their offensive line. Not only do the Giants need more from their starting five, but they also need to build their depth to help mitigate the specter of injuries.

Arkansas interior lineman Beaux Limmer might fit both bills. Limmer is a talented and versatile run blocker, a capable pass protector, and has extensive experience at both right guard and center. So why isn’t he being talked about more?

Prospect: Beaux Limmer (55)

Games Watched: vs. Cincinnati (2022 - at guard), vs. Alabama (2022 - at guard), vs. LSU (2023 - at center), vs. Alabama (2023 - at center)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot 4½ inches

Weight: 301 pounds

Arm length: 31½ inches

Hand size: 9⅜ inches

Strengths

Run blocking

Athleticism

Versatility

Competitive toughness

Limmer is a tough, strong, versatile interior offensive lineman.

Limmer has a versatile build at 6-foot 4 ½ inches tall and 301 pounds, and his weight is distributed well over his frame. He could probably add some more without sacrificing his movement skills if necessary. Limmer has experience at both right guard and center, with the play strength for guard as well as the movement skills of a center. He has solid agility and quickness, as well as a flexible lower body to maintain good hip and pad level.

Limmer blocks with a wide base and does a good job of firing low out of his stance when blocking for man-gap runs. He’s able to get under defenders’ pads before uncoiling his hips and creating rushing lanes. He’s also a capable blocker on inside and outside runs, with the movement skills to stay in phase and get defenses flowing laterally. Likewise, he has the movement skills to be an effective pulling blocker as well as working to the second level off of double teams.

That athleticism also allows him to move laterally to match up against stunts, twists, delayed blitzes, or athletic defensive tackles. He does a good job of picking up and passing off defenders, as well as identifying and adjusting to late pressure.

He also has excellent competitive toughness and gives great effort throughout the play. Limmer is able to anchor against power and is willing to block multiple defenders on the same play, flashing the ability to use his hands independently. He also refuses to give up on a block and gives second or third efforts to re-anchor or delay defenders if he’s initially beaten. Limmer might not win a rep initially, but he works to lose slowly enough to give his QB time to get a pass off.

Weaknesses

Length

Size

Limmer’s greatest weakness is his short arms.

Limmer has very short 31 ½-inch arms which could knock him far down teams’ draft boards. His arm length could even have him off some teams’ boards if they use strict thresholds. His arms don’t hinder him much when run blocking, as he’s blocking with initiative. However, it does become apparent in pass protection.

That was particularly true at center, as he doesn’t quite have the quickness to snap the ball and get both hands up in time to fight off tackles’ hands. In those instances, they’re able to get into his chest plate and Limmer can be beaten by speed or power.

Limmer was able to use his play strength, footwork, and sheer competitive toughness to delay rushers. However, he struggled to truly stonewall athletic, long, or technically sound defensive tackles.

Game Tape

(Limmer is Arkansas right guard, number 55)

(Limmer is Arkansas center number 55)

Projection

Limmer projects as a guard with scheme versatility. Whether or not he’s able to become a starter largely depends on the situation into which he’s drafted. He’s able to execute a diverse run blocking scheme and gives good effort as a pass protector. Limmer’s experience at center should allow him to provide depth at the position at the NFL level, but he doesn’t quite have the quickness to compensate for his lack of length and be a full time center in the pros.

That lack of length will be the biggest question mark with regards to his draft stock and likelihood of winning a starting job. Limmer has a lot of positive traits that should allow him to compete, but long and athletic defenders might always give him trouble. At the very least, he should be a valuable and versatile backup.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially yes. Limmer could provide depth at guard and center, and possibly push for a starting guard job.

Final Word: An early Day 3 pick