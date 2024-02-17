Giants news, 2/17: Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It’s all about wide receiver in mock drafts for the New York Giants. In this week’s version of our Giants mock draft tracker, 36 of 54 mocks (66.7%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver.

Malik Nabers of LSU continues to be the consensus choice. This week, 25 mock drafts (46.3%) connect Nabers to the Giants. There is growing support for Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze to be the pick at No. 6. Eleven mock drafts (20.4%) have Odunze going to the Giants at No. 6.

Beyond that, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the choice in seven mock drafts (12.9%).

For more on Nabers—and his teammate Jaylin Daniels—watch Ed Valentine’s interview with Zachary Junda of SB Nation’s And The Valley Shook on a recent episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

6. New York Giants, Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. If the Giants are going to run it back with Daniel Jones, they might as well give him a true No. 1 wide receiver for the first time in his career. Nabers has the talent to give the G-Men an element they have missed since Odell Beckham Jr.'s heyday.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. For Daniel Jones to have a chance to reprove himself as the Giants franchise QB coming back from a torn ACL, he needs a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher. Malik Nabers is the latest LSU wideout who should star at the next level.

CeeDee Lamb gives props to Wan’Dale Robinson

Former Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams will remain a member of the Giants coaching staff. The Washington Commanders put in a request to interview Adams, a New Jersey native, for their DB coaching position.

Adams joined the Giants last season as an assistant special teams coach. The team announced on Thursday that Adams will now serve as an assistant secondary coach, working with defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Mike Treier.

Former NFL GM Randy Mueller believes Barkley would be one of the best available offensive players, given where the other positions stand a month away from free agency.

“This is just my opinion, I could see making a case for him being the top offensive guy on the free agent board for some teams,” Mueller said. “If I’m a team with an underperforming running game, and feel like I need a shot in the arm, I don’t think it’s crazy money. So it’s risky (for the Giants) to not tag him unless you’re okay with him leaving, I think.”

Xavier McKinney making his case to be paid this offseason?

22. New York Giants Year 1 hits: WR Jalin Hyatt, CB Deonte Banks

Hyatt didn’t exactly rekindle all of the magic he had at Tennessee winning down the field on a regular basis. But averaging over 16 yards per snag as a rookie demonstrated there’s a bright future for him if the development as a route runner continues. Sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins was respectable as a rotational cornerback. Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz really struggled with power before his injury. Banks had some hiccups in coverage but mostly dealt with No. 1 receivers in man coverage and snagged two picks while knocking away 11 passes.

Eli ranking the throwing ability of New Jersey Devils

On this edition of Manningcast, @EliManning realizes that his records are very much safe as the boys prep to take the field at the Meadowlands. pic.twitter.com/vhdkNRBe8M — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 16, 2024

Around the league

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB | NFL.com

Eagles agree to terms on extension with special teams coordinator Michael Clay | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys to add Paul Guenther, Greg Ellis to defensive coaching staff | Pro Football Talk

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff | NFL.com

L’Jarius Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford to keep him and Chris Jones | CBSSports.com

Bears legend Steve McMichael hospitalized, family says | ESPN.com

New Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to better utilize star CB Jalen Ramsey: 'He is your ultimate chess piece' | CBSSports.com

Biggest winners, losers from NFL's head coaching hires | FOX Sports

2024 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top wide receiver prospects | PFF

Chiefs launch KC Strong fund for victims, first responders, violence prevention and mental health services | Pro Football Talk

Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to family of woman killed in Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting | NFL.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio