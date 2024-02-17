NFL free agency: Could Michael Pittman Jr. be the WR the Giants have been searching for?

The 2024 NFL free agency period looms just over a month away, and the New York Giants are eyeing key roster additions to bolster their team before April’s draft.

One area the Giants will look to improve is wide receiver.

The Giants have struggled to find a true number-one receiver since trading away former 2014 first-rounder Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.

Although they have thrown their darts at big investments, like 2021 free agent signing Kenny Golladay and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, neither was a bullseye addition.

The 2024 NFL draft class offers a deep pool of talented pass catchers, such as Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

The Giants should also consider the upcoming free agency class to provide a dynamic and proven playmaker on the perimeter.

With several playmakers set to hit free agency, general manager Joe Schoen and the front office could look at one big name set to hit the open market.

Michael Pittman Jr.

A free agent in March, Pittman was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 as a second-round pick.

In his first four seasons, the former USC Trojan compiled 336 receptions for 3,662 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2023, Pittman had career highs in targets (156), receptions (109), and receiving yards (1,152).

The 6-4 223 lb wideout has also seen 120-plus targets in the last three seasons.

Pro Football Focus listed Pittman as a potential landing spot for the Giants.

PFF Writes:

New York traded a third-round pick for tight end Darren Waller last offseason, but that experiment may already be a failure as he struggles to manage a nerve issue with his hamstring. The Giants have plenty of speed and slot receivers, please get Daniel Jones a big target on the outside.

What’s worth noting even more is that Pittman has put up solid production in his career, including a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. At the same time, the Colts have juggled through several quarterbacks since entering the league, such as Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan.

Regarding his skill set, Pittman brings strength and size to the table, making him a physical athlete. Additionally, he is a good route runner and excels in contested catch situations.

Michael Pittman Jr with a STATEMENT TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/Iwofmm4KbH — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 12, 2021

According to Spotrac, Pittman has a market value of $22.7M.

The Giants have already stated that they committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback for the 2024 season and are looking to see improvement from their high-priced signal-caller.

A number one wideout would help make Jones’ life easier.