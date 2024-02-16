2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The 2024 NFL Draft is a strong one at a number of high value positions, but nowhere is it deeper than at the wide receiver position.

This year’s wide receiver class is full of big, athletic, technically proficient, and talented prospects. It isn’t hyperbole to say speculate that fully one fifth of the Top 100 prospects could be wide receivers, and nobody would bat an eye. The flip side of that coin is that players who aren’t physically or athletically exciting could slip through the cracks.

For instance, few were talking about Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey (no immediate relation to the former New York Giants player) prior to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. After all, he has poor size, doesn’t have blazing speed, his season was curtailed by injury (a sprained ankle), and he wasn’t wildly productive. However, McConkey dazzled when given the chance during practices and was effectively un-coverable due to his quickness and route running.

Then the Senior Bowl ended and people stopped talking about McConkey again.

Over the past few years we’ve seen receivers like McConkey who came into the NFL as unheralded technicians, only to remind us that size isn’t a skill set and give NFL defenses fits.

Could McConkey follow in the footsteps of Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Puka Nacua?

Prospect: Ladd McConkey (84)

Games Watched: vs. Florida (2023), vs. Missouri (2023), vs. Mississippi (2023), vs. Alabama (2023)

Red Flags: Sprained ankle (2023)

Measurables

Height: 5-foot, 11 1⁄ 2 inches

Weight: 187 pounds

Arm length: 30 1/8 inches

Hand size: 8 5/8 inches

Strengths

Quickness

Agility

Acceleration

Route running

Ball skills

YAC

Ladd McConkey is a quick, athletic, and technically sound receiving prospect.

McConkey is a versatile receiver in Georgia’s offense, playing on the perimeter as well as in the slot. He was also used as a ball carrier on schemed touches, as well as misdirection on fake hand-offs in the backfield.

He is a polished, savvy route runner who has no wasted motion getting into his routes. McConkey has a great burst off the line of scrimmage against zone coverage, as well as the ability to use his quick feet to defeat press coverage. He has very impressive start-stop quickness and agility, as well as great acceleration out of his breaks. That allows him to manipulate his route stems to set up defenders and separate at will at the top of his routes.

McConkey does a great job of bending his routes away from the catch point, as well as varying his tempo to achieve a desired effect. He runs routes into defenders’ chests forcing them on their heels before breaking back toward the ball, as well as slowing his stems before accelerating downfield on vertical routes. McConkey’s size and agility allow him to drop his hips and break very sharply while carrying his speed through his breaks.

He also has very good ball skills and plays much larger than he measures. He does a great job of locating, tracking, and making adjustments to the ball in the air. He’s also a natural “hands” catcher who extends and contorts his body to expand his catch radius. McConkey has surprisingly strong hands and is able to secure the ball even in difficult situations or tight quarters.

McConkey’s athleticism also allows him to be a dangerous ball carrier after the catch. He’s able to accelerate quickly, breaking defenders’ angles as well as force missed tackles in the open field.

Weaknesses

Size

Play strength

McConkey will likely fall well below some teams’ thresholds, which could force him to down draft boards.

He’s an undersized receiver with a slight lower body with short arms and small hands. McConkey can struggle against tight, physical coverage, and he can struggle to survive contact as a ball carrier as well. It’s difficult for defenders to get a clean shot on him, but he tends to go down relatively easily when they do. McConkey has an inherently limited catch radius due to his height and arm length. Likewise, there will be concerns regarding his ability to catch in bad weather due to his small hands.

McConkey is a willing blocker, but not a very good one. He’s able to slow down cornerbacks on the perimeter, but is more of a nuisance than anything else against safeties or linebackers. He can also be a bit slow to transition from receiver to blocker down the field.

Game Tape

(McConkey is Georgia WR number 84)

Projection

Ladd McConkey projects as a starting slot receiver at the NFL level. He would be his best in an offense that schemes for precision in route concepts and sets up opportunities to pick up yards after the catch. He could thrive in an offense similar to the ones run by the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, or Detroit Lions.

Teams that value size and run a large number of isolation routes will likely look elsewhere, and teams with strict thresholds on things like arm length or hand size might not even consider him. Likewise, McConkey might not have the kind of speed that other undersized receivers boast. That could get him overlooked in a very exciting draft receiver class.

However, McConkey’s quickness, hands, and dependability should make him a valuable player in the right situation. He can carve out a long career as the kind of receiver who keeps the offense on schedule, with the potential to create big plays given a glimmer of space. McConkey could be the player we look back on later and wonder why he wasn’t selected (much) earlier.

Does he fit the Giants?

No, but only because the Giants already have Wan’Dale Robinson to fill a similar role.

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value, though he might slip due to positional depth.