Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers still top choice, support for Rome Odunze rises

It’s all about wide receiver in mock drafts for the New York Giants. In this week’s version of our Giants mock draft tracker, 36 of 54 mocks (66.7%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver.

Malik Nabers of LSU continues to be the consensus choice. This week, 25 mock drafts (46.3%) connect Nabers to the Giants. There is growing support for Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze to be the pick at No. 6. Eleven mock drafts (20.4%) have Odunze going to the Giants at No. 6.

Ben Solak of The Ringer is one of those who selected Odunze instead of Nabers. He defends the pick with what I think is the perfect argument for Odunze:

Many have Malik Nabers out of LSU as the clear WR2 to Harrison. I personally prefer Odunze, who may not have the A-plus speed and big-play ability of Nabers, but is a legit A to A-minus in every facet of NFL wide receiver play. There isn’t an offensive system or quarterback play style with which Odunze cannot work. I think he’s a perennial 1,000-yard player from year one, and has one of the highest floors of any player in this draft.

Beyond that, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the choice in seven mock drafts (12.9%).