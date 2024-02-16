Giants mock draft tracker: Malik Nabers still top choice, support for Rome Odunze rises

It’s all about wide receiver in mock drafts for the New York Giants. In this week’s version of our Giants mock draft tracker, 36 of 54 mocks (66.7%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver.
Malik Nabers of LSU continues to be the consensus choice. This week, 25 mock drafts (46.3%) connect Nabers to the Giants. There is growing support for Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze to be the pick at No. 6. Eleven mock drafts (20.4%) have Odunze going to the Giants at No. 6.
Ben Solak of The Ringer is one of those who selected Odunze instead of Nabers. He defends the pick with what I think is the perfect argument for Odunze:
Many have Malik Nabers out of LSU as the clear WR2 to Harrison. I personally prefer Odunze, who may not have the A-plus speed and big-play ability of Nabers, but is a legit A to A-minus in every facet of NFL wide receiver play. There isn’t an offensive system or quarterback play style with which Odunze cannot work. I think he’s a perennial 1,000-yard player from year one, and has one of the highest floors of any player in this draft.
Beyond that, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was the choice in seven mock drafts (12.9%).
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|2/14
|Yahoo Sports (Staff)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/14
|CBS (Edwards)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/14
|Chicago Sun-Times (Finley)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/14
|For The Win (D'Andrea)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/14
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/14
|DraftTek
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/14
|CBS Sports (Trapasso)
|Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|2/14
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/14
|The Ringer (Solak)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/14
|Tankathon
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/14
|Walter Football
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|CBS (Wilson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|Sharp Football Analysis (McCrystal)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/12
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/12
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Jared Verse, Edge, Florida St.
|2/12
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Fansided (Williams)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/9
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/9
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/9
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/8
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|2/7
|With the First Pick (McGlynn)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|2/6
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Helms)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|2/5
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|2/5
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/2
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Windy City Gridiron (Infante)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|2/1
|SNY (Hughes)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|2/1
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|2/1
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/30
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|1/29
|Pro Football Network (Caplan)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/29
|USA Today (Davis)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/28
|Draft Network (Melo)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/28
|Pro Football Network (Catalina)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/27
|Pro Football Network (Schulte)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/25
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/23
|Arizona Republic (McManaman)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|1/23
|Ourlads (Staff)
|Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
|1/23
|UPI (Butler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|DraftCountdown (Guillemette)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/22
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|1/22
|The Draft Network (Fowler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/19
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|1/17
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|1/16
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
