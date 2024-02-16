Giants news, 2/16: Finding a pass rush, Joe Schoen, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants are fortunate to have the NFL’s best interior pass rusher in 2023 under contract in Dexter Lawrence. A big question for 2023 is how Bowen will use Lawrence. Last season Wink lined him up mostly in the A-gap and often as a classical nose tackle (0-technique) lined up right over the center. To say that Lawrence flourished there is putting it mildly. Bowen did not employ that type of alignment much last season. I’d like to be a fly on the wall when Bowen and Andre Patterson talk about Lawrence’s use.

On the edge, there are unfortunately just as many question marks. Kayvon Thibodeaux had a productive sophomore season with 44 total pressures and 13 sacks, but he was inconsistent from game to game, and there’s a feeling that meat is being left on the bone. One possible explanation is that he didn’t get much help from the opposite side, where the once-promising Azeez Ojulari had another injury-plagued and unproductive season, and where free agent Jihad Ward (will he enroll at Michigan to play for Wink?) only flashed occasionally.

If the pass rush is essential to stopping today’s elite quarterbacks, the Giants need help. More than one player. Maybe three. Maybe four.

Other Giant observations

Brian Daboll has earned the bulk of the scrutiny coming out of a toxic and dysfunctional 6-11 Giants season that puts him on the hot seat entering Year 3. But this is just as much Joe Schoen’s mess as it is Daboll’s.

An exchange of pleasantries, followed by a query as to what went on with the New York Giants on the field in 2023, what went on with the Giants off the field in the immediate aftermath of that disappointing season and what the heck the Giants are going to do to fix their issues.

Considering all the issues facing the New York Giants this offseason — from QB Daniel Jones’ ACL recovery to alleged coaching staff dysfunction — the G-Men will likely make a concerted effort to keep their top pick from 2018. That should result in a second straight franchise tag for Saquon Barkley at $12.1 million or a long-term deal similar to Jonathan Taylor’s three-year, $42 million contract with the Colts.

What will the Giants do at quarterback? Daniel Jones isn’t going anywhere this season, but the Giants set up his contract so they can get out after 2024. It’s hard to build a team around a quarterback who has had three relatively serious injuries in three years. With the No. 6 pick, will the Giants pass on a signal-caller in what is considered a strong quarterback draft? Or will they use their two second-round picks to move into the back end of the first round for a QB? The position is, at the very least, on the table for the Giants in this draft.

Biggest offseason need: Offensive line. So many options, how do I pick? The quarterback situation is well-documented, but the Giants do have one in Daniel Jones. The bigger question regarding that position is his health. So should I instead say wide receiver, where the Giants desperately need a No. 1 option? Maybe, but I think the most pressing need is at offensive line, following a season in which the Giants allowed the second-most sacks (85) in NFL history. We can ask all the quarterback questions we want, but without a healthy and successful line, it doesn’t really matter. The Giants must find upgrades and solidify this unit.

Jones says he is "making good progress" and expects to be back for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season. If recent history suggests anything, Jones will be back at practice sometime this summer at the latest: Eight months would have Jones cleared to practice in time for the start of training camp, nine months still three weeks before the start of season. The return-to-practice times for high-profile NFL quarterbacks in recent years following ACL tears: Joe Burrow: seven months; Deshaun Watson: six months; Ryan Tannehill: nine months; Jimmy Garoppolo: seven months; Joe Flacco: seven months; and Robert Griffin: six months.

Micah McFadden’s breakout season

Micah McFadden got after it this season@ShaunOHara60 & @BobPapa_NFL break down his film ️ pic.twitter.com/ChvAGC2LJV — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) February 13, 2024

"I think it will be probably pretty challenging for him to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because there is there is a lot of discussion about, you know, where Eli's career ranks," veteran scribe Bob Glauber told the Locked On Giants podcast.

6. New York Giants WR Malik Nabers LSU. The Giants can land the most explosive player in the draft with Nabers, the former LSU star who plays at a warp speed that no defender can match. This would provide a huge boost to a Giants offense that had the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL last season and just 44 passing plays of 20-plus yards (better than just six other teams in the league). Nabers is a massive play waiting to happen, both with his vertical speed to stretch the field on deep shots and with his run-after-catch ability. He averaged 120.7 yards per game last season and caught 14 TDs. Daniel Jones needs that kind of production outside.

