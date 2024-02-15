Frank Piraino named new director of strength and conditioning for the Giants

The hirings for the New York Giants 2024 coaching staff continue to pile up.

The Giants have announced that Frank Piraino will serve as the team's director of strength and conditioning.

Piraino brings a wealth of experience, having spent the last five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. During his time with the Titans, Piraino served as the strength and conditioning coach for three years before being promoted to director of strength and conditioning for his final two seasons.

Before entering the NFL, Piraino worked at the collegiate ranks for 18 years.

In 2004, he started his career as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan State University. After that, he worked at Notre Dame and Florida before becoming Marshall's head strength and conditioning coach in 2010. Later, he took on the same role with Temple in 2011-2012 and Boston College from 2013 to 2018.

This marks the fourth time the Giants have hired a coach from the Titans last season. The other three are defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr.

The Giants made some additional changes in their coaching staff. Mike Adams will serve as assistant secondary coach, while Drew Wilson has been promoted to assistant director of strength and conditioning.

Adams was hired by the Giants last training camp as assistant special teams coach and will work under defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Mike Treier.

Wilson will enter his fourth season with the Giants and, before his new title, served as the Giants' assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2021-2023.