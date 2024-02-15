2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The tight end position is always an interesting one to scout. The prospects who generate the most pre-draft buzz are always the ones who have the most receiving upside — and highlight reel plays.

Tight ends who were primarily used as blockers and were secondary receiving options in their offense tend to be overlooked by the community at large. However, those “do it all” tight ends are often unheralded role players who help a modern 11-personnel offense function.

Penn State’s Theo Johnson is a classic “Y” tight end who certainly passes the NFL’s eye test for a prototypical tight end. He’s big, tall, a good blocker, a capable receiver, and able to line up all over the offensive formation.

The New York Giants have one well-rounded tight in Daniel Bellinger, but their lack of depth at the position has proved to be a liability over the last two seasons. Could Johnson give them another starting caliber tight end?

Prospect: Theo Johnson (84)

Games Watched: vs. Illinois (2023), vs. Iowa (2023), vs. Ohio State (2023), vs. Michigan (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 257 pounds

Arm length: 32 1⁄ 2 inches

Hand size: 10 inches

Strengths

Size

Short-area quickness

Explosiveness

Blocking

Versatility

Theo Johnson is a big, tall, powerful, and versatile tight end who contributed all over Penn State’s offense.

Johnson has prototypical size at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, with evident power throughout his frame, as well as big (and strong) 10-inch hands. He lined up all over Penn State’s offensive formation, from in-line tight end, to wide receiver, to H-back, to running back in an I-formation – and every position in between.

He’s a good blocker, both as an in-line tight end as well as in space. Johnson is able to “lose slowly” against edge defenders and hold his ground or even create movement against off-ball linebackers. He’s also comfortable blocking for screens, and delivers blocks that can send defensive backs reeling.

Johnson clearly has a powerful lower body, which not only generates force for his blocks, but also gives him solid explosiveness. He’s quick into his routes, accelerating hard off the line of scrimmage against zone coverage and forcing coverage players back on their heels. His upper body strength allows him to simply run through attempts to jam him without losing much momentum. Johnson ran a wide variety of routes in Penn State’s offense, and was used as a ball carrier on screen plays, as a checkdown option, and to threaten defenses in the intermediate to deep areas of the field. He also shows solid ball skills at the catch point as well.

Johnson generally does a good job of making himself available as a checkdown target, presenting a good target to the quarterback and attempting to shield defenders from the ball. He’s also able to track and make adjustments to the ball in the air, as well as extend to maximize his catch radius before hauling the ball in securely.

Weaknesses

Long speed

Balance when cutting

Johnson is a well-rounded tight end and there are few real weaknesses in his game.

Perhaps the most notable aspect is that he isn’t truly elite in any one area – at least not enough so to make him stand out from the pack. He’s a solid and reliable blocker, but not overpowering when in-line. He’s a reliable receiver, but there are a few nits to pick there.

Johnson is a big, tall tight end, and therefore has to fight physics when running his routes. He can struggle to keep his balance when cutting sharply and is forced to throttle down or stumble. That can make it easier for athletic defenders to stay with him throughout his routes, and he isn’t able to use his route running to expand catch windows the way a true “hybrid” tight end is able. Likewise, he’s explosive in a short area, but doesn’t seem to have truly great deep speed.

Game Tape

(Johnson is Penn State TE number 84)

Projection

Theo Johnson projects as a secondary tight end at the NFL level with the potential to push for a starting job in the right situation.

Johnson is well rounded enough to be a true Y tight end in an 11-personnel offense, while also versatile enough to work opposite a hybrid or blocking tight end in a 12-personnel offense. He might need a year or two of seasoning before he can push for a starting job, but he should emerge as a reliable option and a solid “number two” tight end early in his career.

While Johnson isn’t likely to have the athletic profile to generate significant pre-draft buzz, there’s really little that he can’t do at an acceptable level. That might prevent him from flying up draft boards, but he can be a good – and safe – player who helps his team in a variety of ways.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. His versatility should fit in any offense.

Final Word: A later Day 2 pick