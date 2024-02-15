Giants news, 2/15: 2024 QBquestions, Andre Patterson, Jessie Armstead, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants have to do something at quarterback this offseason. GM Joe Schoen has admitted as much. They probably have to do multiple things.

What, though, are those things? Let’s acknowledge something else as we begin. The Giants may or may not be in quarterback hell, but with questions about both the present and the future they are at least in quarterback purgatory.

This offseason, the Giants need to be prepared for the short term if Daniel Jones is not healthy, and for the long term if it becomes obvious he can’t be their guy.

Head coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders pursued Giants special assistant to the general manager Jessie Armstead for a similar role, but he is staying put

The Raiders thought Armstead was coming to the point where he had a presence at their team facility, but instead he will remain under contract with the Giants.

Another Tennessee Titan staff member reportedly joining the Giants

The Giants are hiring Frank Piraino as a director of strength and conditioning, sources told @TDavenport_NFL and myself. Piraino comes from the Titans, where he’s been since 2019.



Giants already hired Aaron Wellman as executive director of player performance this offseason. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 14, 2024

Jackson, 28, is the Giants’ third-most prominent free agent, and cornerback is a position general manager Joe Schoen believes is worth premium investments.

“I think it’s like when you and your girl are going through a tough time and everyone on the outside is looking for your downfall,” Jackson recently told The Post. “The Giants are going to look for another corner and another team is going to look for a corner, which is me. I want to be there, but this is our break period. Technically, I’m not on the team, but my locker is still in the facility, and I go over there when I stay out [in New Jersey].”

Two Giants are listed: S Xavier McKinney at 20 and Saquon Barkley at 25.

25. New York Giants, Jahmyr Gibbs RB. With the future of Saquon Barkley uncertain, the Giants add a rocket to the backfield in Gibbs, who was sensational as a rookie.

New York Giants legend Eli Manning joined the Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast on Tuesday and he brought a guest with him — two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin.

Manning talked Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots, his famous pass to wide receiver David Tyree, and growing up in the Manning household.

Coughlin, meanwhile, discussed the motivating force behind the creation of the Jay Fund Foundation and shared some interesting — and hilarious — stories about Eli as a child by way of Archie Manning.

