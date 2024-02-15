Giants news, 2/15: 2024 QBquestions, Andre Patterson, Jessie Armstead, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants have to approach quarterback with both present and future in mind
The New York Giants have to do something at quarterback this offseason. GM Joe Schoen has admitted as much. They probably have to do multiple things.
What, though, are those things? Let’s acknowledge something else as we begin. The Giants may or may not be in quarterback hell, but with questions about both the present and the future they are at least in quarterback purgatory.
This offseason, the Giants need to be prepared for the short term if Daniel Jones is not healthy, and for the long term if it becomes obvious he can’t be their guy.
More from Big Blue View
- Giants deny Cowboys’ request to interview DL coach Andre Patterson
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: McKinnley Jackson, iDL, Texas A&M
- NFL free agency: Raiders’ RT Jermaine Eluemunor seems like perfect target for Giants
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
Other Giant observations
Giants great visited another team during pursuit, but decides to stay | NJ.com
Head coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders pursued Giants special assistant to the general manager Jessie Armstead for a similar role, but he is staying put
The Raiders thought Armstead was coming to the point where he had a presence at their team facility, but instead he will remain under contract with the Giants.
Another Tennessee Titan staff member reportedly joining the Giants
The Giants are hiring Frank Piraino as a director of strength and conditioning, sources told @TDavenport_NFL and myself. Piraino comes from the Titans, where he’s been since 2019.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 14, 2024
Giants already hired Aaron Wellman as executive director of player performance this offseason.
Adoree’ Jackson wants to play for Super Bowl contender | New York Post
Jackson, 28, is the Giants’ third-most prominent free agent, and cornerback is a position general manager Joe Schoen believes is worth premium investments.
“I think it’s like when you and your girl are going through a tough time and everyone on the outside is looking for your downfall,” Jackson recently told The Post. “The Giants are going to look for another corner and another team is going to look for a corner, which is me. I want to be there, but this is our break period. Technically, I’m not on the team, but my locker is still in the facility, and I go over there when I stay out [in New Jersey].”
2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings: Top 100 Players Available This Offseason | The 33rd Team
Two Giants are listed: S Xavier McKinney at 20 and Saquon Barkley at 25.
Redrafting 2023 NFL Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs to Giants to replace Saquon Barkley | CBSSports.com
25. New York Giants, Jahmyr Gibbs RB. With the future of Saquon Barkley uncertain, the Giants add a rocket to the backfield in Gibbs, who was sensational as a rookie.
LPG’s softball game returns this spring
WE ARE UP AND RUNNING!!!— LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) February 14, 2024
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW @https://t.co/JPs2GEa5PZ
Tickets will definitely sellout this year. May 18, 2024 leggggggo@BrandonJacobs27 @agentdexy97 #giants #nyg #nygiants #lpg #charity #dodgeball #softball #5/18/24 #newyorkgiants pic.twitter.com/AS4ETSCaFb
Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin talk Jay Fund on Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon | USAToday.com
New York Giants legend Eli Manning joined the Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast on Tuesday and he brought a guest with him — two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin.
Manning talked Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots, his famous pass to wide receiver David Tyree, and growing up in the Manning household.
Coughlin, meanwhile, discussed the motivating force behind the creation of the Jay Fund Foundation and shared some interesting — and hilarious — stories about Eli as a child by way of Archie Manning.
Around the league
One dead, at least nine injured in shooting at Chiefs’ victory parade | ESPN.com
Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team | NFL.com
Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension | ESPN.com
Travis Kelce admits he crossed line in sideline interaction with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII | NFL.com
Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM | NFL.com
Commanders hire Anthony Lynn to staff, finalize front office | ESPN.com
Commanders to hire Darryl Tapp as defensive line coach | Pro Football Talk
Mike Zimmer: Dallas is where I wanted to be | Pro Football Talk
Perfect Eagles 2024 NFL Draft plan: Restock the defense, first in the secondary and then at linebacker | CBSSports.com
DeAndre Pierce, Antonio Pierce’s son, to join Raiders coaching staff | Pro Football Talk
Dallas Cowboys are better drafting offensive players in first-round | Blogging The Boys
Source: XFL kickoff rule is not likely to get to 24 votes | Pro Football Talk
One underrated 2024 NFL free agent at every defensive position | PFF
‘I Wasn’t Going To Sign Another Contract’ - Tom Brady Makes Shocking Admission in New Documentary | ProFootballNetwork.com
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
Follow BBV
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...