2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: McKinnley Jackson, iDL, Texas A&M

The New York Giants definitely have a “type” when it comes to defensive tackles. It doesn’t seem to matter who’s calling the shots or turning in the draft card, but the Giants love to draft massive defensive tackles who have good movement skills for their size.

That could put a player like McKinnley Jackson of Texas A&M on their radar. Jackson has been flying under the radar so far in the draft process. He missed significant time in 2022 thanks to an elbow injury, and nose tackles don’t tend to generate highlight reel plays. And while Jackson made waves at the Senior Bowl, he wasn’t extended an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he’s surprisingly explosive and disruptive when he gets the chance to attack individual gaps.

Could that make him a hidden gem and an option for the Giants next to Dexter Lawrence?

Prospect: McKinnley Jackson (3)

Games Watched: vs. Miami (2022), vs. Miami (2023), vs. Auburn (2023)

Red Flags: Elbow (2022)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 331 pounds

Arm length: 33 inches

Hand size: 9⅞ inches

Strengths

Size

Play strength

Initial burst

Run defense

Competitive toughness

Jackson is a stoutly built, powerful, and surprisingly athletic defensive tackle.

Jackson is built like a bowling ball at 6-foot-1, 331 pounds but carries his weight well. He has evident thickness and power in his upper and lower body, and does a great job of using his natural leverage to maximize his play strength. He consistently fires “out” of his stance, as opposed to “up”, keeping his hips and pads low while directing his energy into blockers.

Jackson has an explosively powerful first step and is able to jolt blockers onto their heels and gains good ground with his first and second steps. He’s a formidable bull rusher who’s able to drive blockers into the backfield or collapse pockets by attacking individual gaps. That power and leverage also make Jackson a reliable run defender. He’s able to force runners to redirect and find cutback lanes, as well as keep second level defenders clean to flow to the ball. Jackson has plenty of play strength to control – or overwhelm – individual blockers, and can hold up to double teams without being moved off the ball.

He isn’t a particularly agile player, but he does have utility in twists. He’s able to hold double teams while the looper changes his gaps, and was also occasionally used as a looper himself.

Jackson has great competitive toughness. He plays with an edge and consistently looks to finish plays. He’ll deliver extra shoves to blockers and arrives at the ball carrier with bad intentions. Jackson also shows great hustle in pursuit and is willing to chase ball carriers down across the field.

Weaknesses

Lateral quickness

Hand usage

Length

Long speed

Jackson is a disruptive player, but struggles to consistently capitalize on that disruptiveness.

Jackson lacks the agility to make plays on more athletic quarterbacks or runners behind the line of scrimmage. Likewise, while Jackson has an impressive initial burst, his long speed is about what you would expect from a 330-pound man. He gives great effort in pursuit, but won’t run many players down from behind.

He also lacks the length to consistently make plays on ball carriers in the backfield. He can disengage from blockers, but doesn’t have great range to play off of blocks when ball carriers have room to maneuver. Jackson can also stand to develop a speed counter to his power-based game. He flashes a two-hand swipe to clear blockers’ hands, but could benefit greatly from working on a forklift or club-rip move to capitalize on his leverage advantage against blockers who are prepared for his bullrush.

Jackson can also occasionally be a bit slow to react to misdirection, disengage, and pursue. He isn’t oblivious by any means, but he can be a beat slow in recognizing a screen or swing pass.

Game Tape

(Jackson is TAMU defensive tackle number 3)

Projection

Jackson projects as a rotational defensive tackle with scheme versatility.

He’s a natural fit as a nose tackle, though he has enough athleticism to attack individual gaps as a 3 or 4i technique tackle. Jackson can play in even or odd fronts, though he would likely be best in one-gap variations of those defenses. He’s capable of both occupying blockers as well as using his burst to disrupt in the backfield.

He still has room for development, and can both get more efficient with his hands and add to his pass rush repertoire. Jackson may also need to be rotated off the field throughout the game. He can probably stay on the field in obvious passing situations, but teams might need to monitor his snap count so he stays fresh.

Does he fit the Giants?

No, but only because he would fill a similar role as Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson.

Final Word: A late Day 2 or early Day 3 value