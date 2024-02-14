NFL free agency: Raiders’ RT Jermaine Eluemunor seems like perfect target for Giants

If the New York Giants decide to move Evan Neal from right tackle inside to guard, potential free agent Jermaine Eluemunor of the Las Vegas Raiders feels like a logical target as a replacement.

Eluemunor, 29, did a good job as the starting right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons. His offensive line coach with the Raiders was Carmen Bricillo, recently hired for that role by the Giants. Eluemunor and Bricillo were also together with the New England Patriots earlier in their careers. Thus, the connection is obvious.

Eluemunor has played everywhere on the offensive line except center, but settled in at right tackle with Las Vegas the last two seasons.

Raiders Today wrote this about Eluemunor’s value to the Raiders:

Each season since joining the Raiders, Eluemunor has played at least 14 games. In two of those seasons, Eluemunor played all 17 games, helping bring stability to what was one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League in 2022, when running back Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing. In addition to his ability to play full seasons, Eluemunor proved even more valuable to the Raiders this season when injuries to left tackle Kolton Miller arose. Eluemunor’s ability to play both tackle positions made him even more of an asset to the Raiders. It is tough to find a capable left tackle. Finding a tackle that can play both right and left tackle is even more challenging. Eluemunor’s ability to play left tackle in Miller’s absence essentially allowed the Raiders to have a starting-caliber tackle replace an already great tackle. This is a luxury few teams have around the NFL.

Eluemunor’s resume over seven NFL seasons looks a little bit like an upgraded version of Tyre Phillips, who can play four offensive line spots and filled in adequately for the Giants the last two seasons when Neal was injured.

Over the past four seasons, Eluemunor has posted Pro Football Focus grades of 68.0 (2020), 59.8 (2021), 75.3 (2022) and 68.5 (2023). He has posted pass blocking efficiency scores of 97.4 (2022) and 96.8 (2023) while allowing a total of nine sacks in more than 1,100 pass blocking snaps over those two seasons.

In four NFL seasons, Phillips’ best PFF grade has been 53.1.

In his two NFL seasons, Neal has graded at 41.8 and 39.8. He has given up 10 sacks and 82 pressures in 843 pass blocking snaps.

Here is how Eluemunor’s snaps played for his career break down:

LT — 422

LG — 11

RG — 534

RT — 1,861

There is some chatter about Eluemunor as a potential fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, who could be losing right tackle Jonah Williams in free agency. Yes, we will talk about Williams another day.

The connection with Bricillo, though, and the potential need at right tackle makes Eluemunor a natural target for the Giants in free agency.

Eluemunor had just a $1.857 million base salary in 2023, with a cap hit of $3 million.