Giants news, 2/14: Joe Schoen’s to do list, Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Here are things Schoen has to do this offseason, besides the status of Saquon Barkley. BBV will be examining each in some detail in the coming days, including:

Figure out the quarterback situation

Address the offensive line

Try to find a WR1

Add more pass rush to the front seven, and look for a cohort on the defensive line for Dexter Lawrence.

Find a starting cornerback opposite Deonte Banks.

Address the safety depth if Xavier McKinney leaves in free agency.

The question with McKinney will be his price tag. He switched representation last offseason to super-agent David Mulugheta, who represents five of the 11 highest-paid safeties in the league. Don’t expect him to take a hometown discount. The Giants haven’t engaged in preliminary extension talks with McKinney, so they’ll be bidding against the rest of the league unless they use the franchise tag on him. A $16.3 million projected franchise tag for safeties makes that an expensive proposition. Pro Football Focus projects McKinney’s market value at $12.5 million per year. The Giants should be interested in re-signing McKinney at that price.

Giants are the current favorite to retain Saquon

With the Super Bowl now in the books, it’s already almost time for free agency.

And the Giants’ most intriguing in-house free agent is, of course, star running back Saquon Barkley.

30. New York Giants. Daniel Jones will count at least $41.6 million toward the salary cap each of the next three seasons. The Giants have the No. 6 pick in the first round. They have to at least consider making a change at quarterback. They also have to figure out what to do about Saquon Barkley. They couldn’t get a long-term deal done with their star running back last offseason but have $21.8 million in cap space available they want to try harder this offseason.

Schoen and Giants head coach Brian Daboll are no strangers to Trubisky, who spent a year with the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

Before signing with the Steelers in 2022, Trubisky to the Giants was a hot topic and a union many believed would happen. Perhaps both sides will circle back given their respective needs.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze WR. College football's receiving yards leader (1,640) lands with the G-Men, a team starved for receiver production. The last time the Giants had a player total 1,000 receiving yards was Odell Beckham Jr.'s final year in the Big Apple with 1,052 yards back in 2018. Standing at 6-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Odunze can be an immediate help to whoever New York has under center in 2024.

6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. Questions at quarterback will have the Giants discussing whether to go with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, or someone else. What isn’t a question is the team needs more weapons at receiver. Malik Nabers is a straight burner who can make players for New York.

