Giants deny Cowboys’ request to interview DL coach Andre Patterson

The New York Giants have denied the Dallas Cowboys request to interview defensive line coach Andre Patterson, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dallas had to know that landing an interview with Patterson was a long-shot. Not only would the Giants be loath to part with one of their best coaches, but they would be doubly so to let him depart to a bitter division rival.

But the request also isn’t surprising — in fact, it probably would have been more surprising if they didn’t at least try. The Cowboys recently hired former Minnesota Vikings head coach, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer to be their new defensive coordinator. Zimmer and Patterson have a long history together, having coached together in Minnesota from 2014 to when Zimmer was fired in 2021. Over that period, Patterson became known as one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL. By the time their tenure in Minnesota ended, Patterson was not only the Vikings’ defensive line coach, but also carried the titles of co-defensive coordinator and co-head coach.

Patterson is a technique maven and was responsible for raising (former Giant) Linval Joseph’s game upon his signing with the Vikings in 2014. Joseph was regarded as a massive, athletic, and powerful — but unrefined — defensive tackle for the first four years of his careers with the Giants. Patterson refined his technique and unlocked his Pro Bowl upside in Minnesota. That was a story that would repeat in 2022 as Patterson refined Dexter Lawrence’s technique and turned him into one of the very best defensive tackles in the NFL for the Giants.

The Giants, obviously, didn’t want to see what Zimmer and Patterson could do with Osa Odighizua and Mazi Smith. Instead, he’ll continue to work with Lawrence, as well as D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley.