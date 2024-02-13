2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ruke Orhorhoro, iDL, Clemson

The ability to disrupt behind the line of scrimmage is one of the most sought-after skill sets in the NFL. Defenders who can attack gaps and get into the offensive backfield are always valuable, and they come in a number of shapes and sizes.

That’s lead to defensive coaches to rethink their schemes to better use a wider variety of body-types. Now, players who would have been considered “undersized” or “tweeners” in an earlier age are key role players on defense.

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro is not only disruptive, but his versatile body-type has allowed him to play all over the Clemson defensive line. The New York Giants need to add to their four-man rush if they want to get consistent pressure without blitzing. They had previously struck gold with Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, could they go back to the well with Orhorhoro?

Prospect: Ruke Orhorhoro (33)

Games Watched: vs. Duke (2023), vs. Florida State (2023), vs. Miami (2023), vs. North Carolina (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 295

Strengths

Play strength

Core strength

Power

Explosiveness

Competitive toughness

Versatility

Orhorhoro is a stoutly built and versatile defensive lineman. He has solid length and obvious power in his upper and lower body.

Orhorhoro is a versatile defender who lined up all over the Clemson defensive line. He’s played everything from 1-technique nose tackle to 7-technique defensive end, and played out of both even and odd fronts.

His versatility comes from the fact that he manages to be both strong and powerful, and has fashioned his game around those traits. He has a very quick first step and does a good job of firing out of his stance, as opposed to up. That allows him to maintain good leverage throughout the rep, both maximizing his play strength as well as allowing him to get under blockers’ pads.

He’s able to deliver a hard jolt to offensive linemen, rocking them back on their heels and giving him the opportunity to walk them into the backfield. Orhorhoro has great balance as well as core strength, which lets him transfer that power from his lower body up and through his arms efficiently and without giving linemen the opportunity to torque him. He’s primarily a power rusher, relying on his first step and a good bull rush to disrupt the offense. That said, he does flash the ability to use a speed counter to his power rushes and favors a club-rip to catch blockers who are prepared to counter his power.

Orhorhoro has great competitive toughness and solid awareness as a defender. He rarely bites hard on misdirection and his strength allows him to disengage to make plays on the ball or pursue the ball carrier. He’s generally quick to get out in pursuit and shows good hustle when pursuing.

Weaknesses

Long speed

Technical refinement

Agility

Orhorhoro is still relatively early in his development and relatively new to the game of football. He only began playing in 2017 and still needs technical refinement despite most of his experience being at a major college program.

He flashes an understanding of speed counters, but only rarely uses them. He needs to use his hands better when attacking with speed to minimize the momentum lost while beating penetrating gaps. He has a quick first step, but can get hung up on blockers when attacking into the backfield. Likewise, Orhorhoro also needs to continue to develop his snap timing, as that can be inconsistent and a poorly timed rush can allow blockers crucial instants to get into position.

Orhorhoro also has limited agility. It’s to be expected from a player with his build, but he can struggle to change directions in close quarters. That can make some tackles difficult and also limit his effectiveness when playing on the edge. He also has limited long speed and his rushes, or pursuit, can slow after a few steps.

Game Tape

(Orhorhoro is Clemson iDL number 33)

Projection

Orhorhoro projects as a rotational defensive lineman to start his career. He has the upside to challenge for a starting job in a one-gap defense with some development, but might be best used as a situational pass rusher right now.

Orhorhoro has a lot going for him thanks to his power, awareness, and competitive toughness. He’s already a disruptive defender who can be a handful for lone blockers. Likewise, his versatility gives him utility and his defensive coordinator options when scheming. That said, teams should understand that they’re getting a player who only has about six years of experience playing organized football.

Orhorhoro has the potential to be a good player at the NFL level, but he’ll need to land in the right situation.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. Orhorhoro could be a versatile piece next to Lawerence, particularly on passing downs.

Final Word: A solid second-round value.