Giants news, 2/13: Super Bowl odds, Bobby Johnson, Joe Alt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Oddsmakers are, as to be expected, not bullish on the New York Giants’ odds of winning Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next February. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants’ odds at +10000 to be the NFL’s next champion, with only the Tennessee Titans (+15000) and Carolina Panthers (+25000) having longer odds.

If it makes you feel better, the Giants are in a group of five teams at +10000. The others in that group are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl favorite at +550. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are at +650.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

27. New York Giants. Offseason in three words: Some big decisions The Giants are at a crossroads with impending free agent running back Saquon Barkley. It’s either now or never in terms of committing to their running back long-term. New York also needs to decide if it’s willing to build the team around quarterback Daniel Jones in a year where it has the No. 6 overall pick and plenty of draft capital. Drafting a quarterback is clearly an option with Jones’ injury history now including two neck injuries and a torn ACL.

The Super Bowl is complete, so the NFL’s offseason is officially here.

The Giants, of course, have been in offseason mode for more than a month, coming off a 6-11 disaster in coach Brian Daboll’s second season.

Justin Tuck, still great against the run even in retirement

New York Giants: Improve the offensive line (again): This is an annual problem for the Giants, as they continue to possess one of the worst offensive lines in football. New York gave up 85 sacks (the most in the league by 20) and had a sack rate allowed of 14.1% — both 32nd in the NFL. The Giants were 31st in pressure rate allowed (42.5%) and have questions at both guard positions and right tackle. There isn’t much cap space to improve ($21.8 million), but New York could invest at tackle with the No. 6 pick (or hope Evan Neal somehow gets better). This unit can’t be worse than it was in 2023.

The New York Giants have work to do this offseason. Following a disappointing six-win campaign, the Giants need to rebound in a big way in 2024. With this in mind, three impending free agents that New York should look to avoid in 2024 free agency are G Connor Williams, RB Austin Ekeler and WR Mike Evans.

During Super Bowl week, former New York Giants secondary and safeties coach Dave Merritt told about a brief encounter with Giants co-owner John Mara with whom the veteran coach had a quick conversation.

“I said it’s getting close to the time for me to come home,” Merrit, has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019, recalled. “And he kind of looked at me and winked.”

6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. Year two for Evan Neal was worse than year one, so though Rome Odunze feels tempting here, the goal is keeping the quarterback upright. If you draft a rookie QB here and don’t protect him, it’ll be a mess. Ask Chicago. Alt, a left tackle only at Notre Dame, has the ability to play RT opposite Andrew Thomas. Second Round: 39. New York Giants: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas; 47. New York Giants (from SEA): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia. Third Round: 70. New York Giants: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

6. New York Giants: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State. Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu is the class' best pass-blocker. The Giants drafting him at No. 6 would cause some movement up front, but it's necessary. The move will be a transition for Fashanu, too, since he hasn't played on the right side. The moving parts could cause short-term complications. But the point of this selection is to maximize the Giants' investments at multiple positions, including quarterback and running back. If the 21-year-old Fashanu reaches his full potential on the strong side, Big Blue will feature the game's best pass-blocking bookends.

Around the league

Ex-Giant Steve Spagnuolo is now the most decorated DC of all time | USAToday.com

Andy Reid confirms he will return in 2024 for a chance at a threepeat | Pro Football Talk

49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive OT kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better' | NFL.com

49ers players say they didn’t know Super Bowl overtime rules | ESPN.com

49ers confirm the bad news on Dre Greenlaw, hope for his quick recovery | Pro Football Talk

The Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVIII | The Ringer

Unable to send Kadarius Toney home with pay, the Chiefs might have done the next closest thing | Pro Football Talk

Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade | NFL.com

Saints hire 49ers’ Klint Kubiak as new offensive coordinator following 2024 Super Bowl | CBSSports.com

Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen' | NFL.com

Elijah Burress, son of Plaxico Burress, commits to Notre Dame | Pro Football Talk

Sportsbooks take big hit with Chiefs victory over 49ers, game going to overtime | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio