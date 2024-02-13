Giants news, 2/13: Super Bowl odds, Bobby Johnson, Joe Alt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Super Bowl 59 odds: New York Giants are a longshot
Oddsmakers are, as to be expected, not bullish on the New York Giants’ odds of winning Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next February. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants’ odds at +10000 to be the NFL’s next champion, with only the Tennessee Titans (+15000) and Carolina Panthers (+25000) having longer odds.
If it makes you feel better, the Giants are in a group of five teams at +10000. The others in that group are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.
The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl favorite at +550. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are at +650.
Other Giant observations
Early NFL power rankings 2024: Where do Chiefs, 49ers land? | ESPN.com
27. New York Giants.
Offseason in three words: Some big decisions The Giants are at a crossroads with impending free agent running back Saquon Barkley. It’s either now or never in terms of committing to their running back long-term. New York also needs to decide if it’s willing to build the team around quarterback Daniel Jones in a year where it has the No. 6 overall pick and plenty of draft capital. Drafting a quarterback is clearly an option with Jones’ injury history now including two neck injuries and a torn ACL.
With Super Bowl complete, here are Giants’ biggest questions, issues for critical 2024 offseason | NJ.com
The Super Bowl is complete, so the NFL’s offseason is officially here.
The Giants, of course, have been in offseason mode for more than a month, coming off a 6-11 disaster in coach Brian Daboll’s second season.
Justin Tuck, still great against the run even in retirement
.@JustinTuck couldn’t resist tackling a Jet! Watch the #NFL100 film before #SBLIV kickoff. pic.twitter.com/oseVOVvuXP— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2020
One thing every NFL team must do this offseason ahead of 2024 season: Cowboys, Patriots face crucial decisions - CBSSports.com
New York Giants: Improve the offensive line (again): This is an annual problem for the Giants, as they continue to possess one of the worst offensive lines in football. New York gave up 85 sacks (the most in the league by 20) and had a sack rate allowed of 14.1% — both 32nd in the NFL. The Giants were 31st in pressure rate allowed (42.5%) and have questions at both guard positions and right tackle. There isn’t much cap space to improve ($21.8 million), but New York could invest at tackle with the No. 6 pick (or hope Evan Neal somehow gets better). This unit can’t be worse than it was in 2023.
Giants’ Top Players to Avoid in 2024 NFL Free Agency | | Bleacher Report
The New York Giants have work to do this offseason. Following a disappointing six-win campaign, the Giants need to rebound in a big way in 2024. With this in mind, three impending free agents that New York should look to avoid in 2024 free agency are G Connor Williams, RB Austin Ekeler and WR Mike Evans.
Former Giants Assistant Coach Wouldn't Mind Returning to New York One Day | Sports Illustrated
During Super Bowl week, former New York Giants secondary and safeties coach Dave Merritt told about a brief encounter with Giants co-owner John Mara with whom the veteran coach had a quick conversation.
“I said it’s getting close to the time for me to come home,” Merrit, has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019, recalled. “And he kind of looked at me and winked.”
2024 NFL Mock Draft: After Super Bowl LVIII, how could first three rounds look? | The Athletic
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. Year two for Evan Neal was worse than year one, so though Rome Odunze feels tempting here, the goal is keeping the quarterback upright. If you draft a rookie QB here and don’t protect him, it’ll be a mess. Ask Chicago. Alt, a left tackle only at Notre Dame, has the ability to play RT opposite Andrew Thomas.
Second Round: 39. New York Giants: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas; 47. New York Giants (from SEA): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia.
Third Round: 70. New York Giants: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Super Bowl Picks | Bleacher Report
6. New York Giants: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State. Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu is the class' best pass-blocker. The Giants drafting him at No. 6 would cause some movement up front, but it's necessary. The move will be a transition for Fashanu, too, since he hasn't played on the right side. The moving parts could cause short-term complications.
But the point of this selection is to maximize the Giants' investments at multiple positions, including quarterback and running back. If the 21-year-old Fashanu reaches his full potential on the strong side, Big Blue will feature the game's best pass-blocking bookends.
Around the league
Ex-Giant Steve Spagnuolo is now the most decorated DC of all time | USAToday.com
Andy Reid confirms he will return in 2024 for a chance at a threepeat | Pro Football Talk
49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive OT kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better' | NFL.com
49ers players say they didn’t know Super Bowl overtime rules | ESPN.com
49ers confirm the bad news on Dre Greenlaw, hope for his quick recovery | Pro Football Talk
The Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVIII | The Ringer
Unable to send Kadarius Toney home with pay, the Chiefs might have done the next closest thing | Pro Football Talk
Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade | NFL.com
Saints hire 49ers’ Klint Kubiak as new offensive coordinator following 2024 Super Bowl | CBSSports.com
Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen' | NFL.com
Elijah Burress, son of Plaxico Burress, commits to Notre Dame | Pro Football Talk
Sportsbooks take big hit with Chiefs victory over 49ers, game going to overtime | CBSSports.com
