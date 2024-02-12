Super Bowl 59 odds: New York Giants are a longshot

Oddsmakers are, as to be expected, not bullish on the New York Giants’ odds of winning Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next February. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants’ odds at +10000 to be the NFL’s next champion, with only the Tennessee Titans (+15000) and Carolina Panthers (+25000) having longer odds.

If it makes you feel better, the Giants are in a group of five teams at +10000. The others in that group are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

The Giants’ lengthy odds are understandable. They are coming off a 6-11 season, quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a significant injury, head coach Brian Daboll has had to replace a significant portion of his coaching staff and there is uncertainty about whether star running back Saquon Barkley will return to the team.

The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl favorite at +550. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are at +650. That’s a head-scratcher. DK Nation writes:

It is hard to figure why that is. Sure, the 49ers had the better team on paper, but the ability of Patrick Mahomes to lead his team on the road in the playoffs against the best defenses in the league is unparalleled.

Indeed.