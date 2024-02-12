Ex-Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson hired by Commanders

Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Washington Commanders have hired former New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to the same position.

Johnson, a 14-year NFL coaching veteran, was hired by the Giants in 2022 as part of head coach Brian Daboll’s first-year staff and was dismissed following the 2023 season.

In his first season with the Giants, Johnson coached left tackle Andrew Thomas to a second-team all-pro season in 2022.

Before his time with Big Blue, Johnson was the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2019-2021, where he worked under Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator during that span.

Before joining the Bills, Johnson held positions with the Indianapolis Colts (2018) as assistant offensive line coach, the Oakland Raiders (2015-2017) as tight ends coach, Detroit Lions (2013-2014), where he worked with tight ends and offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars (2012) tight ends coach, and his first stint in Buffalo (2010-2011) as assistant offensive line coach.

Johnson also spent 15 years in the collegiate ranks with Akron, Miami (Ohio), and Indiana.

Now entering his 15th season in the NFL, the new Commanders hire will be tasked with improving an offensive line that was ranked 20th overall by PFF and will likely be blocking for a rookie quarterback in 2024.

The Giants hired former Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo to the same role for the 2024 season.

Here is a list of NYG 2023 coaches with new jobs:

Wink Martindale-Michigan DC

Thomas McGaughey- Bucs STC

Drew Wilkins-Patriots OLB Coach

Jeff Nixon-Syracuse OC/RB Coach

Andy Bischoff-Chargers TE Coach/RGC

Bobby Johnson-Commanders OL

Craig Fitzgerland-Florida Strength & Conditioning