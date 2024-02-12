Pair of multi-round NFL mock drafts take different paths for New York Giants

Super Bowl 58 is over. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on awesome back-to-back championships. The end of the offseason, though, means we are now officially in ‘wait for next season’ mode. Let’s begin by discussing a pair of three-round mock drafts released on Monday that take very different paths for the New York Giants.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus have each released multi-round post-Super Bowl mock drafts. Let’s examine each. Let us know which one you like better.

Reuter

Reuter went three rounds.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Reuter says:

Will Anderson Jr.’s production dropped in his final year at Alabama (34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks to 17 and 10) but he proved his combination of power and speed was NFL-ready. I expect to see the same from Verse, who was no less of a problem for offensive lines in 2023 than he was in the previous season, even if his numbers were slightly less impressive in ‘23 (17 TFL, 9 sacks in ‘22; 12.5 and 9 in ‘23).

Valentine’s View: I am shocked by this selection. I have barely even considered the idea of the Giants going defense at No. 6. With offensive tackles Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze all available here I don’t see how this pick doesn’t come from that group.

Round 2 (No. 39) — Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Clearly, Reuter makes this pick thinking Saquon Barkley won’t be a Giant in 2024.

Round 2 (No. 47) — Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

I just can’t see the Giants using two of their first three picks on defense and not addressing quarterback, wide receiver or offensive line with any of them.

Several offensive linemen and wide receivers worthy of this pick are available here. So is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Round 3 (No. 70) — Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

If the pick here is going to be a wide receiver, I am a big fan at this point of Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley. I think his versatility and run after catch ability fit what Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka want.

Also, unless the Giants spend on the offensive line in free agency I take issue with not addressing the line at all with any of these picks.

Sikkema

Sikkema’s mock goes through two rounds.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Sikkema writes:

As much as I don’t believe Joe Schoen is “giving up” on Evan Neal, it feels the question mark Neal now presents at tackle is too big to pass on Alt — if the Notre Dame product is available.

Valentine’s View: I keep saying that until I hear the Giants say Neal is being moved to guard I am working off the belief he is staying at right tackle. If Neal is moving inside, this is a terrific pick.

For what it’s worth, Sikkema has Marvin Harrison Jr. and Odunze, along with the top three quarterbacks, all off the board at this spot. That means Nabers is still available.

Round 2 (No. 39) — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Coincidentally, I just watched Mitchell on Saturday. He has size at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, speed to get deep, sure hands and he seems to run nice routes. I’m fine with this choice.

Round 2 (No. 47) — Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas

Personally, I haven’t studied the edge class yet. I might lean toward a defensive tackle like T’Vondre Sweat of Texas or Kris Jenkins of Michigan here, but maybe that’s because I know more about them right now. The Giants need more on the edge, so this seems OK to me.