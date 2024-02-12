Pro Football Focus connects pair of guards to Giants in free agency

Addressing the offensive line will, as seems to be an annual tradition, be a priority for the New York Giants this offseason.

With free agency looming about a month from now, Pro Football Focus has some ideas on how GM Joe Schoen can upgrade that position group in 2024. There are many offensive linemen on PFF’s list of the top 150 free agents available, and they recently broke down potential landing spots for those players.

PFF has two players earmarked as potential targets for the Giants.

Kevin Dotson, G, Los Angeles Rams

PFF lists the 27-year-old Dotson, a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, as its No. 23 overall free agent. PFF says:

Dotson earned himself a lot of money in 2023 following a trade to the Los Angeles Rams, earning a career-high 88.8 run-blocking grade. While his pass blocking dipped compared to prior years, a 68.3 mark serving as a career low is a pretty strong floor. New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gets labeled as a Shanahan/LaFleur tree guy because of his time in Green Bay, but he runs more of a shotgun-heavy, RPO-offense with a lot of inside-zone principles, similar to the Rams’ offense in 2023, which could make this a strong fit at a position of need. The Giants desperately need to improve the league’s worst offensive line from 2023, and while much will be made of the right tackle spot, where 2022 top-10 pick Evan Neal has really struggled, adding a top-end pass protector next to the right tackle could go a long way in stabilizing the right side of the offensive line.

PFF estimates Dotson to be worth four years, $69 million with $41.25 million guaranteed on the free agent market, an average of $17.25 million annually.

Spotrac has an estimated market value on Dotson roughly in line with PFF. Spotrac projects four years, $65.96 million, an annual average of $16.49 million.

Dotson was PFF’s second-highest graded guard in 2023. His PFF WAR of .33 was 12th among guards. His PFF WAR of .25 in 2022 was 14th-best at his position.

Dalton Risner, G, Minnesota Vikings

Risner didn’t have a job when the 2023 season opened. The Giants, obviously, could have brought him in at that point. They waited, ending up with Justin Pugh a few weeks after Risner signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 28-year-old five-year veteran is PFF’s 65th-ranked free agent. PFF writes:

The Giants could look to lock down their other guard spot with a good pass-protecting left guard in Risner, who settled in after his late arrival to Minnesota this season.

PFF projects a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed for Risner, an average of $8 million annually.

There are a handful of other linemen on the PFF list I find interesting. Here, I will just list a few:

Robert Hunt, G, Miami Dolphins

Jonah Williams, RT, Cincinnati Bengals

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT, Las Vegas Raiders

Ezra Cleveland, G, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jonah Jackson, G, Detroit Lions

Josh Jones, T, Houston Texans

Greg Van Roten, G, Las Vegas Raiders

Cam Fleming, OT, Denver Broncos