Giants news, 2/12: Saquon solution, Bobby Okereke and Shane Bowen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

More Giants headlines

A solution for ending Giants-Saquon Barkley impasse: 'That's fair'

In the case of Saquon Barkley and the Giants, the most complex of contract negotiations has the simplest solution.

Should Eli Manning Be a First Ballot Hall of Famer? - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Eli Manning is the holder of many Giants franchise passing records. But when it comes to where he stands among his peers, his path to Canton could be tricky.

Giants’ Bobby Okereke already gelling with Shane Bowen

“I’m excited, really, how fast we gelled based on the conversation we had,” Okereke said while making the rounds on Super Bowl Radio Row. “We sat there and talked ball for about 10 minutes, talking to him about my experiences, playing with Matt Eberflus in the Cover 2 system, playing with Gus Bradley in the Cover 3 system and obviously playing with Wink in the blitz-man system. “Excited to immerse myself in what they do, what we do now. Just excited to start playing football again.”

NFL Draft 2024: How powerful is Giants’ set of picks, as Joe Schoen continues rebuild? - nj.com

Joe Schoen faces a big draft in 2024.

Giants in need of ‘image repair’

"Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones...as an underdog is a scary proposition"@rydunleavy joined @BrandonLondonTV in Vegas to break down the #SuperBowl, Saquon Barkley's contract situation & Woody Johnson's comments pic.twitter.com/gYR1RHGq3y — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 10, 2024

Saquon Barkley No. 16 in MJD’s RB rankings

Barkley was a bright spot for the Giants, who started multiple quarterbacks and whose offensive line was subpar. The veteran eclipsed 1,200 scrimmage yards and did enough to earn himself another payday. Whether that’s in New York or elsewhere is still to be determined.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio