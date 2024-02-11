The Super Bowl: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, radio and more

The San Francisco 49ers - the number one-seeded NFC representative - face the number three-seeded Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC Sunday evening in the 2024 Super Bowl. The two teams faced in Super Bowl LVI in 2020, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20.

The teams look somewhat different since that game four years ago, mostly on the 49ers side, who added Brock Purdy at quarterback, Christian McCaffrey at running back, and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver. The Chiefs no longer have star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but Patrick Mahomes is four more years advanced in his career.

Kansas City has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February of 2021. The Chiefs are seeking their fourth Super Bowl win in franchise history.

This is the eighth Super Bowl with the 49ers representing the NFC. With a win, the 49ers can tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history. Here is the injury report from the game:

How to watch

What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, February 11th

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn

Radio: Westwood One - Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SiriusXM: National: 88, 49ers 81 or 225, Chiefs: 82 or 226

Streaming: NFL+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: 49ers (-2 | -105) | Chiefs (+2 | -115) Moneyline: 49ers -122, Chiefs +102| Over/Under: 447.5 (Under -112, Over -108)

Referee: Bill Vinovich

