Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58

Who will win the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers? Here is how your Big Blue View contributors are picking the game.

Tony DelGenio

“This is a tough call. It’s never a great idea to pick against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and Steve Spagnuolo has done a great job with the KC defense. He dared Lamar to beat him through the air and Baltimore played into his hands and lost. Still, other than Rashee Rice, who’s had a nice rookie season, the KC wide receivers are unimposing. The 49ers have more top-flight players on both sides of the ball than any other NFL team. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw might be the only pair of LBs capable of limiting Kelce, the SF CBs can handle the Chiefs’ WRs, and their front line is formidable. CMC + George Kittle + Deebo Samuel are most physical set of skill players in the league, and add Brandon Aiyuk - so many ways to score. Kyle Shanahan may be the only head coach who can go toe-to-toe with Andy Reid. Finally, Brock Purdy keeps proving the doubters wrong, at some point you just have to say he’s a very good QB. I’ll guess that it’s finally time for Shanahan to get off the schneid and get himself a ring. 49ers in a close, high-scoring game.”

Pick: 49ers

Chris Pflum

“I can’t say I’d be surprised at all by a 49ers victory, but I just can’t bring myself to pick against Pat Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Spags. The Chiefs have been underdogs the whole way and have consistently proven oddsmakers wrong. Last year we saw a one-legged Mahomes beat the best defense in the NFL, and this year he’s healthy and boasts a rabid defense of his own. More importantly, I’m just looking forward to a good game between two great teams.”

Pick: Chiefs

Valentine’s View

“As much as I think the 49ers can win, and that coach Kyle Shanahan needs to win, I will not pick against Patrick Mahomes. I’m following the old Brady Rule. He might lose, but I’m not going to pick him to do that.”

Pick: Chiefs