Giants news, 2/10: Malik Nabers, Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, more headlines

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the consensus choice at No. 6 for the New York Giants among mock drafters in the buildup to the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers was the choice in 23 of 48 mock drafts (47.9%) used in this week’s tracker.

Roman Odunze, the Washington wide receiver, was the second-most often selected player. He was chosen seven times. That makes 30 of 48 mock drafts (62.6%) in which a wide receiver was chose at No. 6 for the Giants.

Offensive tackle was the choice in nine mocks (18.4%). Joe Alt of Notre Dame and Olu Fashanu of Penn State were each chosen four times, and Taliese Fauaga of Oregon State was chosen once. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected in five mock drafts.

Other Giant observations

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told the Daily News Friday on Super Bowl Radio Row that he has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill as he rehabilitates his surgically repaired right ACL.

Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, Sean Payton with Kay Adams

Speaking to Daniel Jones and Eli Manning on the “Up Adams Show” Friday, Payton said the Giants reached out to Davis Webb, who now serves as Denver’s quarterbacks coach.

“When you got hurt this year, Davis got a call about ‘Can you come back to play...,’” Payton said. “And I’m like, ‘Davis, you took this job. You’re coaching.’ And then there’s some rule in our league where if you sign a coaching contract for a year, you cannot play. Anyway, I thought we were going to lose our quarterbacks coach to the Giants.”

Simms believes Jones can overcome his early-career injuries and enjoy long-term success.

“He definitely has starting NFL talent,” Simms said. “That’s the one thing I’ll argue for as long as you want. I wish he’d yell at somebody sometimes. Is that okay? Not that that makes you a quarterback, but it just tells me something about you, too. I didn’t do it on the field, but poor (center) Bart Oates. He’d sit next to me on the bench, ‘Bart!’ I would just look back and go, ‘Why didn’t he punch me?’”

But the enhanced title — and the pay raise that surely accompanies it — mostly seems like a goodwill gesture. The Giants recently blocked a request from the Seattle Seahawks to interview Kafka for their offensive coordinator position.

Daboll was non-committal after the season when asked if he expects Kafka to remain the play caller. There’s an expectation Daboll will become even more involved in the offense during the pivotal third season of his tenure. A raise and boosted title could help assuage Kafka after he was blocked from leaving and could be facing a reduced role in the offense.

Will MetLife Stadium ever get grass?

“I’m a big fan of Justin Herbert, and I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But hey, if the opportunity were able to present itself, I definitely wouldn’t be against it,” he said.

Tommy DeVito is a Goodfella

“I definitely look [back] on the Helmet Catch more,” Tyree said. “It’s the topic of conversation, but the touchdown catch is special to me because I was in the game plan. They called that play, we executed that play, and I scored a touchdown. [But] the Helmet Catch was the biggest exclamation point I would argue anyone has ever had [in a career] inside of five years.”

