Dan Quinn to become Commanders head coach, per report

The final head-coaching opening of the 2024 NFL hiring cycle has reportedly been filled, with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn set to become head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders, with new owner Josh Harris, fired head coach Ron Rivera after a 4-13 season.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. He was fired midseason in 2020 with Atlanta at 0-5. Quinn took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016, but Atlanta blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

Quinn has been defensive coordinator in Dallas for the past three seasons.

From a Giants’ perspective, the news of Quinn to Washington is interesting not only because it fills a head-coaching vacancy in the NFC East, but because of what it might mean for the Cowboys.

Dallas, of course, now needs a new defensive coordinator. Could that be former Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who had a messy divorce from the Giants just a few weeks ago?

Martindale’s only known interview since parting with the Giants was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hired Ryan Nielsen. The Philadelphia Eagles were also reportedly interested in Martindale, but hired Vic Fangio.