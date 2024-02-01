Dennard Wilson chooses Tennessee Titans’ DC job over Giants

Dennard Wilson, considered a leading candidate to become defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, has instead chosen to take that job with the Tennessee Titans.

That news broke late on Wednesday.

Wilson, 41, was defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He is the only candidate the Giants have thus far interviewed twice for their defensive coordinator opening.

So, where does that leave the Giants?

General manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he hoped to have a replacement for Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator in place by the end of the week.

The Giants could turn to their own defensive backs coach, Jerome Henderson. Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly and former Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have all interviewed with the Giants. The Giants expressed interest in interviewing Derrick Ansley, interim defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, but it has not been confirmed that an interview ever took place.

The catch with hiring Daly is that the Giants would have to wait until after the Feb. 11 Super Bowl.