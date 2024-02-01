Giants news, 2/1: Senior Bowl notes, Mike Kafka, Shea Tierney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Mike Macdonald’s reported hiring as the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks could be a good news/bad news thing for the New York Giants.

The good news for the Giants is that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who interviewed twice for the Seattle job, did not get it.

The potential bad news for the Giants is on the other side of the ball. The Ravens have two internal candidates to replace Macdonald. One is assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, who has been with the Ravens since 2021. The other is defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who is considered a leading candidates for the Giants’ vacant defensive coordinator position.

Wilson is the only candidate the Giants have interviewed twice, with GM Joe Schoen having said earlier this week that he would like to have the defensive coordinator post settled by the end of the week.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Tierney’s extended time spent with all these prospects is sure to pay dividends in the coming weeks, as the Giants’ draft board is completed.

“I think it helps us at every position,’’ Tierney told the Post. “I’m able to bounce around to all the different positions, which is something I haven’t done before. Really when we go back you can talk about a lineman, a receiver, a running back, a quarterback of course, because you’re in there with them as well. Really with everything it helps us get a good baseline for all of these guys. There’s gonna be 250-300 guys to look at over the next couple months and we got a good look [at the Senior Bowl] at 130 of ‘em.

Hear Mike Kafka at Shrine Bowl

Mike Kafka mic'd up at Shrine Bowl pic.twitter.com/rj0FyVDisV — New York Giants (@Giants) January 31, 2024

Senior Bowl action kicked off Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., with the first of three practices leading up to Saturday’s game.

And Giants general manager Joe Schoen is in Mobile, where he is getting a chance to scout two quarterbacks who surely will be available at the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix.

39. Giants: Michael Penix Jr., Washington Perhaps the Giants ultimately try to trade into the back end of Round 1 to secure the fifth-year option on a quarterback, but they get their pick of the next tier near the top of Round 2. I went with Penix over Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in this scenario because of his big arm and ability to get the ball downfield. That makes him an ideal fit for Brian Daboll's offense. This is of course contingent on Penix's physical going well, given his extensive injury history (two shoulder injuries, two knee injuries). The pick gives New York options should Daniel Jones not rebound in 2024 after coming back from his torn ACL.

While the Giants’ first pick will get most of the attention, they also need to add talent with their six picks after Round 1.

That’s why Schoen will extend a contract to Barkley shortly after he meets with his agents at the combine. The argument, and what might lead Barkley to what he believes to be greener pastures, is what that contract looks like. It’s important Schoen does not let emotion cloud his otherwise strong approach. Schoen’s eventual offer to Barkley must reflect the market, not feelings. Let him try to find better. If he can: Decide then if you want to match, or let him walk.

Highlights of the Giants 2023 season

Turn it up pic.twitter.com/wPcCu1qftm — New York Giants (@Giants) January 30, 2024

11. WR Michael Pittman, Jr., Indianapolis Colts New York traded a third-round pick for tight end Darren Waller last offseason, but that experiment may already be a failure as he struggles to manage a nerve issue with his hamstring. The Giants have plenty of speed and slot receivers, please get Daniel Jones a big target on the outside.

New York Giants: Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence has established himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the league. This is the second year in a row that Lawrence has been named to the Pro Bowl while also getting second-team All-Pro honors. He finished the year with 4.5 sacks, 53 tackles, 21 quarterback hits and two pass breakups. Without a doubt, he was New York’s best player in 2023.

Around the league

Bill Belichick was and is on Eagles' radar, too | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys' Jerry Jones - 'No doubt' I could work with Bill Belichick | ESPN.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys will be ‘all in and push the hell out of 2024’ as they change their philosophy | CBSSports.com

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott has room for improvement | Pro Football Talk

Where will Commanders’ head coach search turn next? | FOX Sports

Martin Mayhew is expected to remain with Commanders | Pro Football Talk

Eagles’ A.J. Brown mum on potential trade talk: ‘I kinda been through this before’ | CBSSports.com

Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and how the Jets’ season fell apart: ‘Something has to change’ | The Athletic

Jets part ways with assistant general manager Rex Hogan | New York Post

Seahawks to hire Mike Macdonald as head coach | Pro Football Talk

Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey look to repeat fathers' history of winning title together | CBSSports.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup | NFL.com

49ers All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk’s playmaking potential has come to life | Niners Nation

How Steve Spagnuolo turned the Chiefs defense into one of the NFL’s scariest units | SBNation.com

Duke Tobin says Bengals 'want Tee Higgins back' but 'we'll see what happens' | NFL.com

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews | NFL.com

Sources - Browns’ Kareem Hunt had surgery for ruptured adductor | ESPN.com

Greg Olsen: What’s next with Tom Brady joining FOX No. 1 team? | The Record

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio