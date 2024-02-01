Thanks for the memories, Randy Bullock!

The New York Giants had just about the weirdest year imaginable when it comes to placekicking in 2023. Thanks to injuries, they went through four placekickers and even got a field goal from punter Jamie Gillan.

The merry-go-round began because of a knee injury that landed regular kicker Graham Gano on IR. Should Randy Bullock, who filled in for six games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, be brought back to compete for the job?

Reasons to keep Bullock

This is not a knock on Bullock, but there really aren’t any. Bullock is a perfectly acceptable journeyman placekicker who made 5 of 6 field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points with the Giants. The Giants, though, don’t seem likely to have a roster spot for the 34-year-old in 2024.

Reasons to let him go

The expectation is that Gano will be fine following his midseason knee operation. The 36-year-old Gano signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension last fall that includes $5.085 million in guaranteed salary for 2024. The Giants would take a $9.711 million cap hit with just $2.5 million in savings to make Gano a pre-June 1 cut. He isn’t going anywhere.

If the Giants are concerned about Gano’s workload in the spring and summer as he recovers from the knee surgery, they can bring back practice squad kicker Cade York or another young kicker to lighten his workload.

The verdict

Thanks for your work last season, Randy! Good luck in your next stop.