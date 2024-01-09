New York Giants 2024 coaching tracker

With the pending resignation of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the firings of several assistant coaches and a pair of coaches having moved on to new opportunities, head coach Brian Daboll will have to rebuild a large swath of his coaching staff in the coming weeks.

Giants blocked again in effort to interview potential special teams coach.

The #Giants requested to interview #Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams but were blocked by Atlanta, per sources. Falcons could keep Williams as part of the staff for the next head coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 12, 2024

Giants interview ex-Jets, Eagles assistant Dennard Wilson for Wink Martindale’s old job https://t.co/xBy7eqK14h — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) January 12, 2024

Giants requested permission to interview Panthers’ interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for their vacant special teams job and were denied permission, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Being denied permission to speak with Tabor makes three special teams coordinator candidates the Giants have not been allowed to speak with.

The #Chargers blocked the #Giants’ request to interview special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken, sources say. So while LAC works toward finding its next head coach, they clearly still hope Ficken is a part of the next coaching staff. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2024

The #Giants already started the interview process on offensive line coaches. Carmen Bricillo interviewed with the team on Wednesday. He has been the line coach for the Raiders and most recently the Raiders. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 10, 2024

Giants to interview Raiders’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, per report

Giants appear to be negotiating Wink Martindale’s exit:

Giants DC Wink Martindale has not officially resigned yet, as others have noted, but a source insisted "He's not staying. it's over." He has another year left on his contract, so there's still some negotiating to do, especially if he wants to work somewhere next year. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 9, 2024

Assistant GM Brandon Brown drawing interest:

The #Chargers put in a request to interview #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown for their GM job, per source. That’s two for Brown, who also is on the interview list in Carolina. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024

Staff changes

Strength and conditioning coach — Hired Aaron Wellman to replace Craig Fitzgerald. [FULL STORY]

Running backs coach — Hired Joel Thomas to replace Jeff Nixon. [FULL STORY]

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey was fired.

Offensive line coach — Carmen Brucillo hired to replace Bobby Johnson. [FULL STORY]

Outside linebackers coach — Drew Wilkins was fired.

Assistant outside linebackers coach — Kevin Wilkins was fired.

Defensive coordinator — Wink Martindale is out.