 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Giants 2024 coaching tracker

Firings, resignations, interviews, hirings, more

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Brian Daboll
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With the pending resignation of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the firings of several assistant coaches and a pair of coaches having moved on to new opportunities, head coach Brian Daboll will have to rebuild a large swath of his coaching staff in the coming weeks.

We will use this tracker to note various interviews, firings, resignations and anything else noteworthy that happens with Daboll’s staff in the coming weeks. So, keep coming back here for the latest news.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 12

Giants blocked again in effort to interview potential special teams coach.

Being denied permission to speak with Tabor makes three special teams coordinator candidates the Giants have not been allowed to speak with.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, Jan. 9

  • Assistant GM Brandon Brown drawing interest:

Staff changes

Strength and conditioning coach — Hired Aaron Wellman to replace Craig Fitzgerald. [FULL STORY]
Running backs coach — Hired Joel Thomas to replace Jeff Nixon. [FULL STORY]
Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey was fired.
Offensive line coach — Carmen Brucillo hired to replace Bobby Johnson. [FULL STORY]
Outside linebackers coach — Drew Wilkins was fired.
Assistant outside linebackers coach — Kevin Wilkins was fired.
Defensive coordinator — Wink Martindale is out.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...