Senior Bowl Day 2, American Team: Risers from the second practice

There were several impressive performances for the New York Giants to seriously consider during the American Team’s second practice on Wednesday in Mobile, Ala. Some players who played well yesterday continued their ascending trajectory, and others responded loudly after a quiet first day. Below are some of the notable players from today’s practice.

Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

The twitchy, long, explosive EDGE rusher had a fantastic second practice at the Senior Bowl event. Robinson started the event positively just through measurements; he is 6-foot5, 286 pounds with 10½-inch hands, 34¾-inch arms, and an almost 85-inch wingspan. These are rare measurements, especially for a player with his quickness.

Robinson spent five years at Missouri and only had one dynamic season, which was 2023. He had 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, and 42 pressures. Here are some of his highlights:

Falling in love with Missouri DL Darius Robinson. Dude is absolutely killing it down here.



6’5”, 286 and unblockable this week



Stock up pic.twitter.com/LOFBO5QJQT — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) January 31, 2024

Missouri DL Darius Robinson is putting on a clinic at the Senior Bowl



pic.twitter.com/fCadFCjjHv — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Darius Robinson is a very good football player #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/O1uNz7l7Pa — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 31, 2024

Darius Robinson destroying run blocks. Pure power pic.twitter.com/nQdq3Wnwft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 31, 2024

Darius Robinson vs. Tyler Guyton pic.twitter.com/IhV9ufXv4C — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 31, 2024

*Tuesday’s practice

T’Vondre Sweat, IDL, Texas

Sweat is a gigantic human who opted not to weigh in on Tuesday. The Outland Trophy winner was rumored to be in the 360-plus pound range, and his fatigue was evident throughout his tape. Sweat had 31 pressures in 2023, 22 in 2022, and 16 through his previous three seasons. He had 1,858 career defensive snaps. He played in 62 games with 18 starts through five seasons while earning a spot as a unanimous All-American last season - the fifth Texas Longhorn to be unanimously selected as an All-American. He was also the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Sweat had offseason shoulder surgery in 2021 that forced him to miss some spring practice. He was ready for the 2022 season, where he really started to shine. After a solid Day 1 at practice at the Senior Bowl, Sweat made his massive presence felt on Day 2:

T'Vondre Sweat is a FORCE



pic.twitter.com/f7OEBzY6mK — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

#Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat with a quick win here. Strong day loading for big No. 93. pic.twitter.com/CSrcrbFczv — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 31, 2024

Imagine Dexter Lawrence and Sweat on the same defensive line. The power in Sweat’s lower half and hands will cause issues for opposing offenses on Day 1.

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

We spoke of Legette in the offensive Senior Bowl preview. The wide receiver was listed as 6-3 on the Gamecocks’ website but was only 6-1 at weigh-ins on Tuesday. Still, he was 223 pounds and carries his weight well.

In his one true year of collegiate production, he secured 71 of 97 targets (73.2%) for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns, with a 17.7 yards per catch average. Legette had a quiet first practice at the Senior Bowl, but the dynamic possible first-round selection showed up to play on day two. Here are several clips:

Here is a different angle of the play above:

These are the kinds of plays we were expecting to see Xavier Legette make this week pic.twitter.com/1DwD2yDVKi — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 31, 2024

Xavier Legette LOST his defender here, oh my @XavierLegette is WOWING scouts in Mobile so far during #SeniorBowl work. pic.twitter.com/hVlkYBWtEO — MJ Hurley (@mjhurleytdt) January 31, 2024

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette fights through tough coverage from Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to make the catch #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/tgPnIQA1bg — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

CB had no clue where Xavier Legette was going with that route. pic.twitter.com/RZ2Dgg5aZN — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) January 31, 2024

Christian Haynes, OL, UCONN

For the second practice in a row, Haynes made a massive impression. You can read about how he dominated Tuesday’s practice here. Haynes was so effective on Day 2 that it prompted LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to almost Myles Garrett Haynes. Jefferson ripped Haynes’ helmet off and threw it aside; Haynes responded by asking Jefferson to find faith.

UConn OL Christian Haynes took a rep at center and pissed off LSU DL Jordan Jefferson while he was at it lol pic.twitter.com/moUHd2HJj9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024

Haynes had at least two more one-on-one reps that he dominated. He is certainly a winner early on in the Senior Bowl event.

Ben Sinnott, TE/FB, Kansas State

The 6-4, 254-pound tight end with 32-inch arms had two consecutive practices where he stood out. Sinnott caught 48 of 73 passes for 669 yards with six touchdowns in 2023 while securing 31 of 46 for 447 yards with four touchdowns in 2022.

On the Reese’s Senior Bowl telecast, Charles Davis likened Sinnott to San Francisco 49ers’ fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Here are some nice plays by Sinnott from his Senior Bowl practices:

Nice catch by Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott along sideline. pic.twitter.com/rvz6KEZzOM — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) January 31, 2024

Solid rep by @KStateFB’s Ben Sinnott in one-on-ones.



Having some good reps throughout the day. Another play was broken up by the DB. @EMAWonline x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/SOm1y3eILq — Kevin Fielder (@RivalsFielder) January 31, 2024

Ben Sinnott solid route and catch as well as burst after catch



Looked pretty solid in my eyes pic.twitter.com/FoJ4M7MVXG — Jason Allwine (@JFootballwine) January 30, 2024

Running backs Re’Mahn Davis and Daijun Edwards

Kentucky’s Re’Mahn or “Ray” Davis and Georgia’s Daijun Edwards had two consecutive good practices. I must say, though, it’s a bit more difficult to evaluate the running backs at an event like the Senior Bowl, who are at a massive advantage in one-on-one drills, but these two are standing out above the rest.

Davis is just 5-8 and a stout 220 pounds and is arguably the best back at the event. Davis has played at three separate programs throughout his five collegiate seasons. He played two seasons at Temple before transferring to Vanderbilt for another two, and then he finished his career in Lexington.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons and finished his college career with 3,626 rushing yards with 29 total rushing touchdowns, with a 4.9 yards per rush average. He also caught 94 passes for 762 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis picking up from where he left off yesterday at the Senior Bowl!



Davis continues to impress, this time with a one-handed pic.twitter.com/vUNhYssXSS — Matt FF Dynasty (@MattFFDynasty) January 31, 2024

Kentucky RB Ray Davis breaks a tackle and shows off his speed#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/l850yJ9pJj — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 31, 2024

Kentucky RB Ray Davis with a nasty juke at the end #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/O5Fy6lJe4D — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 31, 2024

Edwards spent four years in Athens in a running back by committee. The 5-9, 202-pound back rushed for 2,082 yards through four seasons with an average of 5.3 yards per carry and 24 rushing touchdowns. He had over 760 yards in the last two seasons for the Bulldogs. He caught 37 balls for 343 yards with zero touchdowns in his career. Here are some highlights:

Daijun Edwards has been killing it in 1-on-1s this week at the #SeniorBowl. So smooth. pic.twitter.com/71U68OvBK7 — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 31, 2024