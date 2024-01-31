4 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, one of the premier NFL Draft analysts in the business, has released his first top-50 prospects list of the current draft cycle. Jeremiah’s list is always valuable because it is his work, not a group-think list.

Let’s go through some of the takeaways from the list.

Wide receiver 2

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in this class, and is the No. 2 overall prospect on Jeremiah’s board.

Jeremiah throws a curveball that should be of interest to the Giants and their fans with his second wide receiver in this class. LSU’s Malik Nabers has been the consensus No. 2 wide receiver, and the consensus mock draft pick for the Giants at No. 6 thus far.

Jeremiah, though, prefers Rome Odunze of Washington. Jeremiah, in fact, has Odunze as his No. 3 overall prospect — after quarterback Caleb Williams and Harrison, in that order. He writes:

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.

Jeremiah has Nabers as his No. 7 overall prospect.

I am not sure where I stand on Nabers vs. Odunze. I can certainly see an argument for Odunze over Nabers for the Giants, especially since Nabers played so much in the slot for LSU. Jeremiah’s choice makes me want to take another look.

Quarterback order

Jeremiah ranks the top quarterbacks as follows:

Caleb Williams, USC — No. 1 overall

Drake Maye, North Carolina — No. 4

Jayden Daniels, LSU — No. 5

Bo Nix, Oregon — No. 23

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan — No. 27

Michael Penix Jr., Washington — No. 40

That’s a pretty standard top three. It is going to be fascinating how Nix, McCarthy and Penix end up viewed by the NFL — and how early they are selected in the draft.

Offensive line

Jeremiah has an incredible SEVEN offensive tackles in his top 20. They are:

Joe Alt, Notre Dame — No. 9

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State — No. 11

Olu Fashanu, Penn State — No. 12

J.C. Latham, Alabama — No. 13

Troy Fautanu, Washington — No. 16

Tyler Guyton, Oklahomas — No. 17

Amarius Mims, Georgia — No. 18

A few quick thoughts:

Fuaga over Fashanu bucks the consensus, but I get it. In my own early study of Fuaga, I can’t find anything to put in the ‘what not to like’ column.

Maybe I have PTSD from Evan Neal, but Latham scares. Massive and talented, yes. But, I see a player with wild, undisciplined hands who could be an an NFL penalty machine. Admittedly, I can’t break down offensive line play the way Chris Pflum or Nick Falato can, but I know what I like and don’t like when I watch it. Latham, honestly, is my least favorite of Jeremiah’s group of seven.

Guyton might move better than any offensive tackle in the class.

I am fascinated by Mims. Dripping with talent and upside, but he has barely played. If he hits, he could be great. His inexperience, though, means there could be some ugly play at the beginning of his career.

Overall, Jeremiah has 11 offensive linemen in his top 50.

Offense rules

Fifteen of the top 18 players on Jeremiah’s list are on the offensive side of the ball. The three exceptions:

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama — No. 6

Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama — No. 10

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida — No. 14

Jeremiah has Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 19 and Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at No. 20.