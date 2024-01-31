Giants news, 1/31: Joe Schoen speaks, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants hope to end defensive coordinator search this week — what does that mean?
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday that the organization is hoping for a resolution to its search for a defensive coordinator by the end of the week.
What does that mean? Those who have been discussed probably eliminated include Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly and former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Plus, Bills’ linebacker coach Bobby Babich was promoted on Tuesday to DC by that organization.
Informed speculation leads to Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, as he is the only candidate the Giants have interviewed twice. But Wilson is hotly sought after, receiving interest from the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancies.
If Wilson goes elsewhere or isn’t the Giants’ choice, that appears to leave Giants’ defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile as the remaining options.
Other Giant observations
Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones our starter when healthy, we’ll look at everything for draft | Pro Football Talk
“Where we are, we’re in a good spot at six, we’re gonna look at every position we have needs across the board, offensively and defensively,’’ Schoen said. “Daniel’s in the building every day working hard. The expectation is for him to be the starter when he’s healthy going into camp and we’re gonna be thorough with our process at every position during the draft, regardless whether it’s quarterback, running back, safety, corner, whatever it is. We’ll take a good player at six.’’
Mike Kafka at the Shrine Bowl
OC Mike Kafka joins us from the Shrine Bowl where he is the Head Coach of the West Team pic.twitter.com/3auOgfUaKk— New York Giants (@Giants) January 29, 2024
Is Daniel Jones still part of Giants’ long-term plans? Let’s examine their realistic options at QB | The Athletic
There’s no guarantee Schoen will find a trade partner no matter how desperately he wants to move up. Or he may deem the cost of a trade too high and elect to stick with the sixth pick.
That’s a risky move since there are quarterback-needy teams ahead of the Giants, but it’s plausible a quarterback could drop to No. 6. Daniels is currently the most likely candidate to slide, but a lot can change in the next three months. Staying put and landing a franchise quarterback would be the best possible outcome for the Giants. But again, there’s risk involved in waiting as opposed to trading up.
Joe Schoen updates Giants’ plans for Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones | SNY.tv
Regarding Barkley, who is set for free agency for the second consecutive year, Schoen said he met briefly with him after the season and that he would meet with the running back’s representatives at the NFL Combine.
2024 NFL free agency: Re-signing decisions for all 32 teams | ESPN.com
The Giants need to decide if they want to pay (or tag) their best offensive player, who had 1,242 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns despite missing three games. If they allow Saquon Barkley to walk, it will create another major void in an offense already filled with holes.
The Giants must address quarterback and also need a No. 1 wide receiver and multiple starting offensive linemen. Do they want to add running back to that list of needs? Not even talking with teams about moving Barkley at the trade deadline this past season seems to suggest they want him to return.
Giants’ Sterling Shepard on Possible NFL Retirement: ‘Too Early to Close the Door’ | Bleacher Report
Sterling Shepard might retire this offseason, but he isn’t ready to make an official decision.
“It’s too early to close the door right now,” the New York Giants wide receiver said during an interview with the 2nd Wind Podcast (24:50 mark). “I’m content with what I’ve done with my career and where I’m at right now. … It has to make sense for me and my family to go do that.”
A look at Deonte Banks
Carl Banks and Bob Papa break down Deonte Banks' rookie tape ️ pic.twitter.com/DwGvgBwUCZ— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) January 30, 2024
What Giants will look for at Senior Bowl as coordinator search continues | New York Post
The top overall prospect in Mobile this week is probably Laiatu Latu, an edge rusher from UCLA. Wouldn’t you know it, the Giants have a glaring need at that spot, with none of their defenders other than Kayvon Thibodeaux (11.5 sacks) in 2023 coming close to double-digits in sacks.
Is No. 6 too high for Latu? Most likely, yes, but the Giants will get a good look at a player who amassed 13 sacks this past season and a whopping 21.5 tackles for loss.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams sticks at No. 1, Giants add Malik Nabers | The Athletic
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
This team needs something defenses will respect at all levels of the field, and that’s the sales pitch for Nabers. The LSU receiver ranked third in yards per route run in 2023, and he had a 55-45 split between targets in the slot and on the perimeter — evidence of his effectiveness no matter where he lines up. Nabers’ raw speed is still an understated part of his game, but don’t be surprised to see a 40 time around 4.40 seconds or faster.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Latest First-Round Predictions After Championship Weekend | The 33rd Team
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. Fit: The New York Giants offense has plenty of holes, but wide receiver needs significant upgrading. Malik Nabers can do that with his explosiveness, big-play ability and reliability.
