Matt Peart probably not part of Giants’ offensive line solution

It seems hard to believe that Matt Peart has been a member of the New York Giants for four years. He has, though, and with Peart headed to free agency and the Giants headed for another offensive line restructuring his time with the Giants could well be over.

Reasons to keep Peart

The 26-year-old former third-round pick can play both tackle spots, which has value. He has at times, particularly early in his career, shown ability. He was drafted in the top 100 (99th), and someone is almost certainly going to give him an opportunity to make a roster in 2024.

Reasons to let him go

Peart’s career has gone backwards since the Giants drafted him in 2020. Pro Football Focus grades are anything but a perfect way to judge a player. They can, though, provide some evidence of the direction in which a player’s career is trending. Here are Peart’s career grades:

2020 — 69.7 (150 snaps)

2021 — 63.0 (421 snaps)

2022 — 49.2 (119 snaps)

2023 — 42.9 (133 snaps)

It was clear last season that the Giants did not trust Peart. That’s the only explanation for starting Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle instead of Peart when Andrew Thomas was injured. Ezeudy was drafted to play guard. Over his first three seasons, Peart played 286 snaps at left tackle. Swing tackle, theoretically, was the reason for his being on the roster. Yet when the Giants needed one they refused to use him.

Then-head coach Joe Judge preferred playing an over-the-hill Nate Solder at right tackle to Peart in 2021. Brian Daboll and Joe Judge showed no faith in him the last two seasons.

The verdict

Peart needs a fresh start. The Giants need to keep players on the roster they are actually willing to play.