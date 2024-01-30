Senior Bowl Day 1, National Team: Risers from the first practice

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl practices started in the sun of Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday. The National Team, where New York Giants’ quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney is the offensive coordinator, was the first to practice

Tierney receives an up-close and personal look at quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), and Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), as well as plenty of talented offensive linemen and skilled position players. Here are several players who impressed on Day 1:

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Pearsall had one of the craziest catches during the college football season:

Ricky Pearsall made a ridiculous one-handed catchbearly in the year that made the highlight rounds. He displays this body control throughout the season.

Incredible catch, held on through a big hit. pic.twitter.com/ctaVbI3Aaq — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 27, 2024

Pearsall excelled on the first day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Pearsall displayed the ability to defeat press coverage, contested catch ability, and his natural route-running prowess at practice on Tuesday. He slipped on a few early routes in practice but made several impact plays throughout the day. Here are some highlights:

WR group standing out early here at @seniorbowl. @GatorsFB WR Ricky Pearsall is one of them.



Clean win off press and a nice contested catch for the touchdown in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/S8PaVtmbmu — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Lmao Ricky Pearsall pic.twitter.com/7uf9CST4Sv — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) January 30, 2024

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall wide open on the slant #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/MZjkarfEAk — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 30, 2024

Pearsall caught 65 of 88 targets for 963 yards with four touchdowns in 2024. Pearsall started his college career at Arizona State - he was from Phoneix and stayed in the valley. He transferred to Gainesville after the 2021 season. He finished his college career with 160 catches on 234 targets for 2,426 yards with 14 touchdowns. He’s an older prospect, who will be 24 years old on Week 1 of his rookie season.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Wilson did not disappoint on his first day of practice, fresh off a National Championship victory. Wilson caught 48 of 67 targets for 789 yards with 12 touchdowns for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines this season. He finished his college career with 107 catches on 157 yards targets for 1,707 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Roman Wilson is cookin’!



Another big reception, this one from Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. pic.twitter.com/GSoaGuq0pK — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2024

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman found Wilson for this touchdown on a great route that widened the outside cornerback, and, when combined with Hartman’s head fake, created the avenue for Wilson to run up the seam and away from the safety. Hartman also had a good day of practice. Here are other Wilson highlights:

I am so IN on Michigan WR Roman Wilson as a Top-10 2024 NFL Draft WR. Wilson been roasting DBs all day out here in Mobile. Stock up pic.twitter.com/5XuGHFbbcz — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 30, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. to Roman Wilson for a big gain pic.twitter.com/dgA9oNa7wp — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2024

The Hawaii native understands how to run routes, how to get open, and how to create space. This draft class has a lot of talent, and, like many recent draft classes, the wide receiver position is full of proven players. Wilson reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical and a 4.09 shuttle as a four-star recruit in high school.

Another notable WR on the National Team who performed well at practice was Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker of UNC.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks center had several impact blocks in the one-on-one drills. He displayed an elite anchor and was arguably the biggest star of the practice. According to Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson surrendered four pressures in his entire college career with no sacks allowed. However, he did have nine penalties in 2024 and 14 total in his college career.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson should be one of the #Panthers top prospects at 33. Great job of fitting his hands inside and establishing a great anchor. Put the iDL into the dirt. Awesome rep! #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/fn3EdBlU2K — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 30, 2024

Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis was stopped in his tracks by the former Duck. Powers-Johnson does such a great job manipulating Davis’ leverage and taking advantage of the Clemson Tiger’s high rush. I love how the center re-sank his hips, sat back, and then used his wrestling background to dominate Davis and win the rep with authority.

Jackson Powers-Johnson really defining the run lane here #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/o7Q6SsyU0H — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) January 30, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson vs Brandon Dorlus pic.twitter.com/CsqXYjmoGb — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

Powers-Johnson had these two reps against his former Duck teammate, Brandon Dorlus. The first rep was beautiful by Powers-Johnson. I can’t see who the initial defender at nose was, but the center blocked, quickly passed off, and intercepted Dorlus in pursuit. This was a good first practice for Powers-Johnson.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell was a ball-magnet over the last two seasons in college. He only had one interception in 2023, but had five in the previous season. He did, however, have 14 passes defended in 2023, and 13 last season. He allowed just a 43.5% catch rate last year and a 38.6% catch rate in 2022. His overall catch rate allowed in college was just 44.7%, while only allowing 897 yards receiving and five touchdowns over 1,264 coverage snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the best cornerback in college football with the second-best coverage score. He was the sixth-highest-graded overall defender. Here are some highlights from practice:

Quinyon Mitchell CB from Toledo had some awesome plays from the first Senior Bowl practice. The hype didn’t disappoint. Instincts and speed! pic.twitter.com/O9qHNsPUKy — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 30, 2024

Talkin’ Giants Justin Penik does a good job narrating this play on these two reps. The first clip showed patience and understanding of basic route concepts. The running back leaked outside for eye candy that didn’t distract Mitchell, who side-shuffled to match the receiver. Once the receiver sank his hips, Mitchell drove down on the route, maintained positive control on the hip, and then got his frontside arm into the catch point to come away with the pass defended.

The RB entered Mitchell’s side as the third eligible receiver at the snap, for it was a wider aligned stack that Mitchell had to decipher through, with the wide receiver he defended originally off the line of scrimmage. Excellent zone discipline/eyes and a beautifully defended play by the Toledo cornerback.

Quinyon Mitchell with excellent coverage vs McCaffrey's slot fade. Dominant practice from the Toledo CB pic.twitter.com/PBDrK04sZu — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Here is a different angle of the second clip in Penik’s tweet. Good job by Mitchell to avoid contact on the rub route and stay right in the hip of Rice’s Luke McCaffrey. Here are two more clips from the stands:

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo is as advertised.



Hasn’t allowed a catch yet in 1-on-1’s and looks quite sticky in coverage. pic.twitter.com/K4dFSQ3ivW — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 30, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell with the clamps pic.twitter.com/lfwfh7QyU9 — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) January 30, 2024

Mitchell was a smaller school college athlete who dominated. He received questions before the event on how he would perform against the power-five competition, which was quickly answered on day one of practice.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

The Thundering Herd back had several good reps throughout the practice period. Ali rushed for 1,127 yards on 210 carries (5.4 YPC) with 15 touchdowns in 2023. He also fumbled the football five times and had six fumbles prior to 2023 in his college career.

He finished his time in Huntington, West Virginia, with 2,811 yards on the ground (5.5 YPA) with 39 rushing touchdowns. He was also a capable receiver with 561 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns on 75 catches throughout his college career. Here are some highlights from practice:

Alright, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali is my guy. pic.twitter.com/CZodq61fKW — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 30, 2024

Dominick Puni and AJ Barner look smooth here pulling for a big Rasheen Ali run. Trevor Keegan with a nice rep.



Puni could be better and lower at the point of attack. pic.twitter.com/EaZIdagTbm — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2024

#Marshall RB Rasheen Ali has had a few nice reps in this first practice. Here’s Michael Penix Jr. hitting him after he easily creates some separation in a 1-on-1 rep pic.twitter.com/gudy2x3nJd — Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) January 30, 2024

Fastest players

Zebra GPS technology released their fastest players from day one of practice for the National team. Here is the list:

Devontez Walker, WR, UNC - 21.18 MPH Max Melton, DB, Rutgers - 20.96 MPH Kalen King, DB, Penn State - 20.57 MPH Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire - 20.44 MPH Sione Vaki, DB, Utah - 20.32 MPH

For reference, Jalin Hyatt’s fastest time in 2023 was 21.4 MPH; Darius Slayton was 20.8 MPH; Saquon Barkley was 20.4 MPH; and Tyreek Hill was 22.0 MPH.

End of practice

It’s becoming a tradition for two of the top players to represent their side of the football at the end of practice. If the defense wins, then the offense will be “punished,” and vice-versa. Kentucky’s Darrian Kennard - now with the Chiefs - faced Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson - now with the Jets - in 2022. Possible top-15 pick, Laiatu Latu, out of UCLA faced BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia this season. They split reps; here they are:

Kingsley Suamataia forces Laiatu Latu around the arc for a win, but Latu evens the score with an inside move on the next rep pic.twitter.com/4Ju3MC86iB — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 30, 2024