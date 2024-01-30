Giants hope to end defensive coordinator search this week — what does that mean?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday that the organization is hoping for a resolution to its search for a defensive coordinator to replace Wink Martindale by the end of the week.

What does that mean?

First, it likely means that Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly is probably not going to be the choice. The Giants would have to wait until after the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 to hire Daly.

Schoen’s timeline probably also means that former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier won’t be in consideration. Frazier was once thought to be a prime candidate. He has begun taking defensive coordinator interviews after hoping to become a head coach, but there have been no reports of a potential interview with the Giants.

It could mean that Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is the primary target. Wilson is the only candidate the Giants have interviewed twice.

As we recently explained, though, the 41-year-old Wilson is hotly sought after. Wilson has received interest from the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancies.

Being elevated to defensive coordinator in Baltimore is also a possibility for Wilson. Current Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a candidate for the Seattle Seahawks’ head-coaching vacancy. If Macdonald lands with the Seahawks, a promotion for Wilson in Baltimore seems logical.

The only coordinator candidate with previous experience in that role the Giants have interviewed is Shane Bowen of the Titans. At least for now, reports are that Tennessee wants to keep Bowen on staff. So, Bowen as Giants’ defensive coordinator seems unlikely.

Other known candidates for the job are Giants’ defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, Bills’ linebacker coach Bobby Babich, Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and interim Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. The Giants requested an interview with Ansley, but there have been no reports that they actually conducted one.

If Wilson goes elsewhere or isn’t the Giants’ choice, that appears to leave Henderson, Babich and Campanile as the remaining options.

[UPDATE: You can now take Babich off the Giants’ list of candidates.]

The #Bills are promoting LBs coach Bobby Babich to be their new defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Babich has worked his way up in Buffalo since 2017, now lands in a prime job for Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/4ZqhHsDpwA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

Henderson would likely be a popular choice in the Giants’ locker room. He has been the team’s defensive backs coach for the past four seasons, and Martindale often lauded him as the best in the league at what he does.

The 54-year-old played in the NFL from 1991-98 and has been coaching defensive backs in the league since 2007.

Campanile, 41, is a Fair Lawn, N.J. native. The Miami job is his first in the NFL, and he has been there since 2020. He coached collegiately at Rutgers, Boston College and Michigan. Fans of New Jersey high school football know Campanile from his days as a linebackers coach at Fair Lawn and then his coaching days at Don Bosco Prep, where he spent time first as defensive coordinator and then as offensive coordinator.

Campanile certainly knows how to motivate: